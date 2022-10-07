Kelly Khumalo has revealed that getting her body shape requires a lot of self-convincing to go to the gym

The Empini singer posted a stunning photo on social media while asking her followers if going to the gym was really necessary

Fans and Mzansi celebrities have since flooded her comments section with advice on whether she should go or take a break

Kelly Khumalo is trending after showing off her gorgeous hourglass figure. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is one of Mzansi's beautiful female celebrities. The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker frequently flaunts stunning outfits on social media that highlight her hourglass figure.

However, it appears that the gorgeous babe does not have an easy time getting that type of slim body.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly Khumalo expressed no desire to hit the Gym to her followers. The mom of two said:

"Do we really have to do this gym business?"

On Instagram, Kelly Khumalo shared the following viral snap:

Fans and celebrities share mixed reactions to Kelly Khumalo's post

Of course, Kelly Khumalo's post drew thousands of comments, including some familiar faces.

Clement Maosa, the actor from Skeem Saam, was seen agreeing with the stunner in the comments section. Meanwhile, Back To The Beach hitmaker Kyle Deutsch encouraged the 37-year-old to go because it is good for her health.

The following mixed reactions were shared by fans and celebrities:

@clementmaosa said:

"@kellykhumaloza yazi it's not really a must, singahlala sphuze kubemnandi nje (We are not obligated. We can just chill and grab a drink instead)"

@nhlanhla_mafu wrote:

"Asina choice, let's go mamma"

@kyle_deutsch shared:

"30 mins a day keeps the Doctor away "

@kholekamusic posted:

"I will inbox you about all the benefits. Why I'm not writing here, it's PG18"

@glenzito replied:

"Yes, it will make you very tall "

@mmatshabalalam commented:

"Looks like it, beautiful body by the way"

@thembingene also said:

"Of course, yes just to maintain"

@zanele.sedisha also shared:

"No, with a body like that, there's no need to "

@infinixsa also wrote:

"Yes, mama, the older we get the more really have to "

@bearlyvocal added:

"Got to do the things to make the body stay leanlooking great Kelly"

