Nota Baloyi, a music executive, has once again left a bad taste in the mouths of netizens with his controversial posts

Nota attacked Mihlali, hurling insults at the YouTuber and dragging her relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe into the mix

South Africans have since flocked to the comments section to condemn Nota and call him out for his outrageous behavior

Nota Baloyi and Mihlali Ndamase are trending on Twitter following the music mogul calling the YouTuber an aspiring stepmom. Image: @mihlalii_n/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Nota Baloyi is not afraid to catch a case. The music mogul has once again said something that has landed him in hot water.

Baloyi showed no mercy to Mihlali Ndamase when he dragged her for filth on Twitter.

Nota began insulting the beauty influencer by attacking her based on her celebrity crush Drake. Mihlali has stated numerous times that she finds Drake attractive, but only Tanzania hitmaker Uncle Waffles has piqued Drake's interest. Waffles even got mentioned by the American rapper on his Instagram status.

The opinionated celeb said Mihlali is dating a married man and dad of two Leeroy Sidambe because she has no choice after being mized by Drake. Nota called Mimi many derogatory names, saying:

"All Mihlali wanted was Drake & all Drake wanted was Uncle Waffles… Now she’s a tender mistress & aspiring stepmotherstepmother, she should’ve asked the twins for DJ lessons!"

Nota Baloyi shared the following venomous post on Twitter:

Netizens once again disagreed with Nota's controversial tweets. In the comments section, they called Nota out, saying:

@theItal93123760 said:

"You should have asked Shona Ferguson about how to keep a wife happy for life. Obsessing about mihlali will not bring back your wife. Grow up."

@_ilovesino shared:

"And maybe if you had spent all this time & effort you're investing & obsessing over her on your marriage, you'd still be married."

@LeiSeth17 wrote:

"Man stop!! "

@AmaXhosa_N posted:

"Not you deep in Mihlali's business."

@WhoTfIsCRABOW replied:

"And what? Do you want Mihlali? Tswa Mo Go Mihlali San!!!"

@lethinkosi26 commented:

"I wonder what Mihlali did to you...honestly"

The other time Nota Baloyi also said controversial things about Mihlali Ndamase

Nota set tongues wagging on social media when he suggested on the podcast Nkululeko n Cultr that he could "kill" Mihlali and compared her to a dog. Baloyi has since defended himself, claiming that his words were misunderstood and that he has no personal vendetta against Mihlali.

The music executive claimed his remarks about Mihlali were made in the context of his general concern for women. Nota claimed to be against abuse, which is why he made those distasteful remarks about Ndamase.

Mihlali Ndamase slammed by South Africans after saying life is easier without kids

Briefly News previously reported that Mihlali Ndamase is a popular topic on the internet.

The stunning beauty landed on the wrong side of the internet with just one post, leaving netizens with a bitter taste in their mouths.

The YouTuber hinted that having a child is a lot of work, and she's grateful she doesn't have one because her life is already difficult.

