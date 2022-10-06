Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie show off some of their dancing moves while out and about

The couple looked beautiful in their traditional outfits as they took part in a viral TikTok dance challenge

Mzansi could not get enough of the lovable duo and rushed to the comments to compliment them

Dr Musa Mthombeni performs a dance challenge with his wife, Liesl Laurie. Image: @drmusamthombeni/Instagram

Source: UGC

Dr Musa Mthombeni posted a fun video of him and Liesl Laurie doing the trending Cuff It dance challenge on his Instagram. The couple tried to nail their moves in the short clip, but Dr Musa kept messing up the steps.

The pageant queen patiently performed the rehearsed dance with her struggling bae, and they did multiple takes. The old-school YoTV presenter shared on his Instagram that he is aware that his dancing is horrible. He said:

"I’ve always known that I can’t dance, but this is shameful."

After their failed attempts, the former Miss SA laughed at her husband and consoled him by saying that at least he is a doctor.

Have a look at the sweet video below.

Fans online were just happy to see the wedded couple being so free with each other and being an inspiration on what marriage can be like. Below are some of the comments:

@rato_blaquesparkles mentioned:

"Atleast she can brag about something shame."

@nosie_p said:

"When you marry your best friend."

@ratobel added:

"You guys are too cute, you are couples goals kind of couple."

@takumi_lit wrote:

"The guy is so stiff lol, but we love him still shame."

@lu_ngcabashe posted:

"Bro, you are everything and more! I am never growing up, just like you."

@geminithepoetskosana said:

"At least you got that going for you, you’re a doctor."

@romi_dile commented:

"I don’t know how many times I play your videos.❤️"

@kitsotso added:

"Wow! This is beautiful. ❤️"

