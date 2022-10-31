Many people were impressed by South African musician Makhadzi's exotic dance moves online after the video she posted went viral

In the trending clip, the star can be seen whining her hips to a song that many commenters claimed was her new single

In the comments section, many global netizens have expressed their awe after seeing her sultry dance moves

Makhadzi's twerk video is the talk if the town among social media users. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi is without a doubt one of Mzansi's best dancers. Her energetic stage performances alone demonstrate that the Ghanama hitmaker is capable of more than one or two moves on the dance floor.

Recently, the star posted a dancing video on her TikTok account. She can be seen in the video whining her waist and pulling off the sauciest moves known to mankind.

Makhadzi's fans claimed in the comments section that the song she's grooving to is a new one from the hitmaker. They said they can't wait for her to drop it and dance to it for the entire month of December.

Makhadzi shared the following trending clip on TikTok:

Makhadzi's stans can't keep calm after the video dropped on social media

Makhadzi's fans couldn't scroll down without leaving a comment. The MaGear singer's flawless moves wowed many of her devoted fans. They praised her and said:

@mbalenhle said:

"Gorgeous gal in the world❤❤"

@Sibanda Minenhle wrote:

"Our Zimbabwean Queen "

@mojalefa034 shared:

"Nice move"

@mirriamlackson posted:

"Love this"

@charitymdluli replied:

"Amazing"

@user dollar commented:

"Perfect "

@moximane also said:

"At first, I thought it was Nicki Minaj dancing."

@lady tee added:

"Master kg is not going anywhere if you know you know "

Makhadzi embraces her Zimbabwean roots

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi got social media users talking after embracing her Zimbabwean roots. The star, who is originally a Venda from Limpopo, headed to her Facebook page to reveal that she was proud to be Zimbabwean.

The singer, who was in the neighbouring country for a powerful performance alongside Jah Prayzah in Kadoma, caused a stir with the post.

Reacting to the post shared on the Briefly News Facebook page, fans shared hilarious reactions, with some saying the Makhadzi looks like a Zimbabwean.

