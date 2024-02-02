Recruitment Agency Robert Walters Group revealed that when people changed careers in the current economic landscape, they earned more than their previous jobs

Robert Walters Africa's director, Samantha-Jane Gravett, told Briefly News that over the past few years, people changed jobs because of various reasons

These included financial stability and other growth opportunities, including a better environment and a desire for change

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs relating to the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A fluctuating salary market has people looking for jobs where they get paid better. Images: Prostock-Studio and Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

The current economic condition has made it difficult for people to stay in the same jobs, especially when they feel they are not paid what they are worth. Inflation and a fluctuating economy have pushed many to seek greener pastures in other carers, and for some, this has yielded more gains than they expected. This is according to Samantha-Jane Gravett, the director of recruitment consultancy Robert Walters Africa.

Inflation affects salaries and encourages many to change

Speaking to Briefly News, Gravett said that wages in the job market have been badly hit by inflation, and the lack of growth has pushed many professionals to consider changing their careers. Some have made the jump, and it has paid off.

"In the current landscape, annual salary increases typically range from 5-7%. However, individuals making a career move often secure more substantial increments, ranging between 10-15%. This highlights the competitive nature of the job market and the necessity for companies to reassess and enhance their compensation strategies to attract and retain skilled professionals," she said.

Why do people choose to change careers?

Gravett further remarked that companies, in an attempt to spend less because of the economy, have tightened the belt around salaries. This caused professionals to shop around for better job opportunities.

"Factors that drive professionals' decision-making around pay include financial stability, the cost of living and other financial pressures, understanding their value to the market, career progression and growth, work-life balance and work culture and company brand and reputation," she told Briefly News.

Bosses are keeping their workers at companies

Companies that want to retain their workers have tried many ways to ensure they maintain the talent.

"We are seeing companies try to beef up packages for prospective employees without actually spending money, including flexi and hybrid working, additional days off, paid sabbaticals, learning and development initiatives, and even pet-friendly offices."

Flight attendant's payslip divides South Africans

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman showed how much she got paid as a flight attendant in 2019.

She posted a video showing that a flight attendant in 2019 was just over R25,000 before deductions.

South Africans were perplexed because they expected the salary to be higher and shared their disappointment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News