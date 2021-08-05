A local man has inspired South Africans after working hard and cleaning dirty trucks for a living

SA Long-distance Truckers have celebrated the gentleman for earning an honest living and not resorting to thievery

Mzansi took to the comments section and many complimented the unknown man for his willingness to get up and do something about his situation

SA Long-distance Truckers are showing some major love to a local man who cleans trucks for just R40. It seems the young fellow works hard to earn a living amongst truck drivers who all too often are simply robbed for what they may be transporting.

Heading online, SA Long-distance Truckers shared the man's touching story on their Facebook page.

"This guy instead of begging and asking for handouts walks with his heavy buckets full of water between the trucks asking drivers if he can clean their trucks ...Look at how he shined up Luca argosy...Charging only 40 rands," the support group captioned the post.

The company also posted a pic of the young man in action and a snap of the sparkling clean truck.

Local's headed to the comments section and expressed much admiration for the hardworking man. Other were enthusiastic about giving support and wanted to know how they could contact the anonymous man.

Check out some of the comments below:

Mahomed Sultan said:

"Not ripping off anyone as well."

Godfadar Goddar said:

"Where is he based so that one can donate step ladder and other things for him.I saw one in Christiana as well."

Kholofelo Phofs said:

"If we can see this attitude and less intimidation towards truckers RSA will be beautiful. Thanks for cleaning our trucks God help u grow."

Monnapule Moletsane said:

"I'll definitely support him if I meet him,bravo bravo."

Maqhawe Kunene said:

"Atleast there is someone who believes in hustling for money not robbing & killing the drivers.First time i hear something positive about that place....BIG UP...let him get more support guys."

Woman helps HIV+ man who pleaded for help online, Mzansi touched by her kindness

In some more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman has touched the hearts of South Africans after generously donating a R500 food voucher to a struggling HIV+ man. The brave gentleman first put out a plea for help or job opportunities on his social media account and @Minkie_Mash hoped to keep the survivor well-fed as he continued the search.

Heading online, @SfisosamiS opened up about the great kindness he had received.

"May God bless this sister... I don't know what to say," he captioned the post in part.

Sharing his story, @SfisosamiS revealed he had been left without both parents since the tender age of nine. Having discovered his HIV+ status back in 2012, the young man knew the road would not always be easy.

@SfisosamiS's plea for help came as a result of utter desperation, mentioning the pain he often felt taking his medication on an empty stomach.

"The reason I wrote this to you guys is that I plead for a job. Because sometimes I miss my treatment as when I drink pills without eating they cause pains in my stomach," he says.

Social media users were definitely relieved to see the struggling young man get some help. Check out the comments below:

@KopanangMolefe5 said:

"And you sure did buy basics."

@Minkie_Mash said:

"God bless you too."

@klaascollen said:

"Just reading your story reminded me of my hardship. I have started my schooling at Leeufontein, Mpumalanga. I will keep in touch bro, stay strong. My hardship pushed me to hustle myself out of the situation. There is an opportunity in any hardship."

@Ranzo70419940 said:

"Don't worry. God will open more doors for you my dear and you life will be normal again."

