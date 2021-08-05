Woman Helps HIV+ Man Who Pleaded for Help Online, Mzansi Touched by Her Kindness

A local woman has inspired Mzansi after gifting a R500 food voucher to an HIV+ man currently struggling to find employment

The 20-year-old man lost both his parents at a very young age and struggles to take his treatment on an empty stomach

South Africans were happy to see the young guy get some help and headed to the comments section to react

A local woman has touched the hearts of South Africans after generously donating a R500 food voucher to a struggling HIV+ man. The brave gentleman first put out a plea for help or job opportunities on his social media account and @Minkie_Mash hoped to keep the survivor well-fed as he continued the search.

A kind woman has gifted an HIV+ man a R500 food voucher. Images: @SfisosamiS/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @SfisosamiS opened up about the great kindness he had received.

"May God bless this sister... I don't know what to say," he captioned the post in part.

Sharing his story, @SfisosamiS revealed he had been left without both parents since the tender age of nine. Having discovered his HIV+ status back in 2012, the young man knew the road would not always be easy.

@SfisosamiS's plea for help came as a result of utter desperation, mentioning the pain he often felt taking his medication on an empty stomach.

"The reason I wrote this to you guys is that I plead for a job. Because sometimes I miss my treatment as when I drink pills without eating they cause pains in my stomach," he says.

Social media users were definitely relieved to see the struggling young man get some help. Check out the comments below:

@KopanangMolefe5 said:

"And you sure did buy basics."

@Minkie_Mash said:

"God bless you too."

@klaascollen said:

"Just reading your story reminded me of my hardship. I have started my schooling at Leeufontein, Mpumalanga. I will keep in touch bro, stay strong. My hardship pushed me to hustle myself out of the situation. There is an opportunity in any hardship."

@Ranzo70419940 said:

"Don't worry. God will open more doors for you my dear and you life will be normal again."

