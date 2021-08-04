Well-Wishers Raise Over R2.5m for Mother, 3 Children Facing Eviction

Dasha Kelly lost her job as a card dealer when COVID-19 forced Las Vegas' famed casinos to shut their doors last year

She had a few temporary positions since, but not enough to keep up with rent, among other expenses

Now, desperate to stay in her home, the 32-year-old pawned most of her furniture for cash neither that has helped

On Monday night, she launched a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of gathering R28 783

The campaign has already raised over R2.5 million from over 2,700 donors in just 24 hours

Dasha Kelly was on the verge of being evicted from her Las Vegas apartment on Monday, August 2, and had no idea how she would pay her accrued rent.

Dasha Kelly with her three daughters. Photo: CNN.

Source: UGC

However, after her story was aired, more than $170,000 (R2.5 million) was raised for her and her three girls in just one day, thanks to generous well-wishers.

Kelly sat on her couch, one of the final pieces of furniture remaining in her apartment, to see how much money had been raised, and on learning the amount, she was flabbergasted.

The family was featured in a CNN report on the federal eviction moratorium that ended this past weekend that aired on Monday.

"I just want to tell everybody thank you so much. I'm still in denial," Kelly said as tears ran down her face.

"I had no idea what we were going to do," Kelly said about facing eviction.

Mother of three loses job

When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted casinos to close last year, the 32-year-old mother of three lost her job as a card dealer.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, she is one of more than 11 million Americans who are overdue on their rent.

On Monday night, she launched a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of gathering $2,000 (R28 783) to pay her rent arrears.

"It gave me a lot of hope. And I just want to make sure I do the best that I can to help the next person that is in my same situation," she said.

The campaign has already raised over KSh KSh 18,480,700 from over 2,700 donors in just 24 hours.

Source: Briefly.co.za