Award-winning filmmaker Lebo M has been booted out of his mansion after failing to pay monthly rent of R65 000 for a number of months

The Lion King producer has been dragged to court by his landlady and is being reportedly sued for R700 000

The media personality allegedly damaged a few items in the house, including curtains and the gas braai, when he was moving out of the luxurious home

Lebo M has reportedly been kicked out of his rented mansion in Johannesburg. The Lion King producer's landlady has even taken legal action against the media personality.

The award-winning composer was evicted recently at his posh golf estate home by the property owner, Elizabeth Leonora Alexander. When he was being kicked out, the star allegedly damaged curtains, the gas braai, remotes and other valuable items.

ZAlebs reports that Lebo failed to fork out his monthly rent of R65 000. According to Sunday World, Lebo is now in arrears and is being sued for R700 000.

According to reports, the Blair Atholl Golf Estate mansion in question appears in the star's reality TV show, Lebo M: Coming Home.

