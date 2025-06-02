An Afrikaner farmer became an unexpected online sensation after leading a powerful Xhosa gwijo with warmth and confidence, capturing hearts

The video, shot casually on a farm and shared on Facebook, showcased a unique blend of cultures, beautifully presented to show a proudly South African moment

Social media users couldn't get enough, flooding the post with love, humour, and praise for the unity and talent on display

An Afrikaner farmer sang a Xhosa chant in the right tone, pitch and attitude.

Source: Facebook

In a heartwarming display of cultural unity, an Afrikaner farmer's rendition of a Xhosa gwijo took the internet by storm.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Ms Faith Dips, featured the farmer singing the Xhosa chant, accompanied by Xhosa gents who added vibrant harmonies.

Afrikaner farmer sings Xhosa gwijo

The video captures a spontaneous moment on a farm, where an Afrikaner farmer, sitting in a truck, leads a soulful rendition of a Xhosa gwijo. His heartfelt performance is met with enthusiastic backing from his Xhosa guests, who infuse the song with lively vocal embellishments and joyful energy.

The blend of Afrikaans and Xhosa elements creates a harmonious and uplifting atmosphere, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of South Africa. This spontaneous musical collaboration not only showcases the farmer's unexpected talent but also highlights the beauty of cultural exchange and mutual respect.

Mzansi loves the farmer

The video sparked a wave of positive reactions on social media, with users expressing their delight and admiration. Many commenters highlighted the farmer's smooth voice and joyful energy of the performance. Some remarked on the authenticity and warmth of the rendition, while others celebrated the blending of cultures as a beautiful representation of South Africa's diversity. Others jokingly said the farmer should keep the land and praised his vocal prowess.

The post shared by the content creator left many social media users moved.

Source: Facebook

User @Solomon Moloi commented:

"United we stand, divided we fall. Let's unite South Africa and show those who want to divide us to forget, and this is for Trump."

User @Evelyne Motaung

"Donald Trump wants to divide South Africans, and we are watching him, back off, chief. We donated those to you because they are not farmers. Our farmers are within us."

User @Noxolo Linda Jade Nkosie joked:

"You are so silly, you want to take the little land we have now 😂😂😂. They sent you, I see."

User @Yvonne Chengwe shared:

"He is no refugee material."

User @Polars Tumelo Keagile Ditlhake said:

"What a voice. Woooow. We are proud of you, man. Power to the human race!"

User @Mangaphi Qhajana shared:

"Trump will never win. We love each other."

