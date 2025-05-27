Two Durban school choirs came together to deliver a moving and powerful musical moment that honours the late iconic hero Nelson Mandela

The video, shared on Facebook, showed learners blending voices for a soul-stirring anthem with a deep history

Social media lit up with emotional reactions, with many praising the powerful harmonies, saying it was one of the most beautiful performances they'd seen

Nothwood School and St Mary's choirs wowed many with their powerful collaboration performance, singing a classic song.

A beautiful night of culture saw two Durban high schools, Northwood School and St Mary's DSG, Kloof, come together in an unforgettable musical performance.

The video posted on Facebook by Northwood School attracted many views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by the learners.

Voices united in tribute

In the clip, learners from Northwood and St Mary's DSG are standing on stage in their school uniforms, performing their powerful rendition of Johnny Clegg & Savuka's classic hit Asimbonanga, a song tied to South Africa’s struggle for freedom. The stage was filled with angelic voices and soulful harmony that made the message of the song feel even more powerful, with a drum adding the final flavour.

The energy in the room was emotional. As the three soloists each took turns to lead the group singing their hearts out, the meaning of each lyric landed with full impact. The applause that followed said it all. Everyone was touched. The music, the unity, and the respect were clear in every second.

Locals loved the team-up between the two Drban schools, and wished for more from them.

SA shows the two schools' learners major love

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who sang both schools' praises. Many said they watched the video more than once because it was that beautiful. Some were impressed by the schools creating something meaningful and perfectly delivered.

A few who attended the event said the atmosphere in the hall was electric and deeply moving. Others wished for more collaborations between the two KZN schools, saying their angelic voices were refreshing.

User @Chrisanthi Truscott said:

"Absolutely beautiful! Wonderful to see this special collaboration."

User @Eric Turner commented:

"Wonderful performance! 🎶Awesome voices!🙏🫶🏽🫶🏼."

User @Sma Magadlela shared:

"It was a wonderful evening, great performances 😍😍."

User @Inderan Subramoney added:

"Wow! That was absolutely awesome. Indeed, a beautiful collaboration done by both schools."

User @Simon Ince said:

"This is how South Africa should be, united and working together for a better non-racial future. But the ANC and EFF hate this type of unity 🥲."

User @Marje Wilson shared:

"Beautiful voices, great uniforms."

Watch the below:

