The South African actress Deli Malinga recently called out a Hyundai Springfield dealership

The Umkhokha: The Curse star wasn't happy with the service she received from the Springfield, Durban service

The actress further mentioned that she paid nearly R40 000 for a service, and they did nothing to her car

The South African actress Deli Malinga has again made headlines on social media.

Deli Malinga calls out Hyundai dealership

The celebrated actress Deli Malinga recently shared her frustration regarding her experience with a Hyundai dealership in Springfield, Durban.

Recently, according to Sunday World, Malinga shared her worst experience with Hyundai on social media when she sent in her Tuscan car for service at the dealership. The Umkhokha: The Curse star further revealed that she was robbed of her money as nothing was fixed from her vehicle.

She said:

"Please be careful when you’re taking your car for a service to Hyundai Springfield in Durban. What they did to me was unacceptable; they pretended to work on my car, only to realise that nothing was done or changed after spending so much money.

"I then sent an e-mail to the regional manager, Mark and cc’d Ranjith, who is in charge at Hyundai Springfield in Durban, without any luck. Now my intention is for you not to fall into the same trap. Be aware."

The actress further shared that she paid nearly R40 000 for nothing as they didn't do what they had to do.

She said:

"Most of my colleagues rely on a trusted mechanic, so I decided to take my car to him, especially after my concerns. It had been a few days since I had it serviced at Hyundai Springfield, and I was shocked when he told me they didn’t do much, particularly if they sense you’re not familiar with cars."

Deli wins award 30 years after career started

In a previous report by Briefly News, Deli Malinga won the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the South African Film And Television Awards, marking her first win in three decades in the industry.

Malinga expressed her gratitude and hoped her story would inspire others who may be losing hope in their careers. She emphasised the importance of not underestimating any role and fully committing to one's craft, urging fellow actors and actresses to stay humble and dedicated.

Source: Briefly News