Rassie Erasmus encouraged the Springboks to be bold as they face one of the toughest Test schedules in years

South Africa is set to open the season with three July Tests against England, Scotland, and Wales before a four-Test series against New Zealand

Squad rotation and trusting player depth are key strategies for surviving travel and consecutive high-intensity matches

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus believes that clever squad rotation and trusting the depth of his players will be essential for a successful 2026 international season.

With one of the toughest calendars in recent memory, Erasmus knows bold decisions will be required to balance immediate results with preparation for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the Quilter Nations Series match at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday, November 29, 2025. Image: Andrew Matthews

Source: Getty Images

South Africa kicks off a challenging July series with consecutive Tests against England, Scotland and Wales. The intensity then rises with a four-Test series against the All Blacks, ending 12,800 kilometres from home in Baltimore, USA.

Springboks ready for back-to-back challenges

Erasmus spoke about the logistical and physical demands of the season, noting the strain of international travel and consecutive high-intensity games.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“We fly together on a charter plane at midnight after the third Test in Soweto,” Erasmus said in Cape Town.

“We’ve done similar tours with Argentina, and it’s always a challenge, but everyone is in the same position. It will be interesting to manage.”

The focus will be on keeping the squad fresh and competitive for four straight weekends against New Zealand. Facing the All Blacks is difficult enough once, but the 2026 schedule requires careful planning and strategic player rotation.

Wallace Sititi of New Zealand collects the ball from a lineout during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Bold decisions and Springboks squad depth

Erasmus sees opportunity in the demanding calendar.

“It’s very exciting. I enjoy midweek games, and the chance to release players for their URC sides allows us some flexibility,” he said.

The coach is prepared to make significant changes when needed.

“Last year, we fielded one team in Auckland and a completely different side in Wellington the next week. We may not be as radical this time, but if we are not brave enough to make these choices in the Greatest Rivalry, we won’t succeed. Courage is essential.”

See the tweet below:

August will bring another chapter of rugby’s most storied rivalry as the Springboks host the All Blacks in a four-match series.

The first Test takes place at Ellis Park on 22 August, followed by Cape Town on 29 August, a return to Johannesburg on 5 September and a fourth fixture on 12 September at a venue still to be confirmed. South Africa will be eager to replicate last year’s dominant 43–10 victory over New Zealand.

Rassie Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the gameplan the team wants to implement.

Source: Briefly News