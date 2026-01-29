Ireland will start the Six Nations without one of their most experienced midfield enforcers after disciplinary action sidelined a key figure

A major refereeing incident at club level has now spilt into the international calendar, reshaping Ireland’s early championship plans

The case adds to a recent wave of high-profile bans involving elite Test players, underlining rugby’s tougher stance on on-field conduct

Ireland centre Bundee Aki will miss the opening half of the Six Nations after receiving a four-match suspension for verbally abusing match officials.

The 35-year-old was sanctioned following Connacht’s Vodacom URC defeat to Leinster last weekend, where an independent disciplinary committee found him guilty of verbal abuse and disrespect towards the referee team.

Bundee Aki suspension details

Aki was initially handed a six-week ban, with two matches suspended, leaving a four-game sanction in place. He will therefore miss Connacht’s URC clash against Zebre as well as Ireland’s first three Six Nations fixtures.

Those absences include Ireland’s championship opener away to France in Paris on 5 February, the home clash against Italy in Dublin on 14 February, and the trip to Twickenham to face England on 21 February. Aki will be eligible for selection again for the final two rounds against Wales and Scotland in March.

In confirming the outcome, the URC said Aki had shown full regret for his actions and thanked him for his approach during the disciplinary process. However, the committee ruled that mitigation could not be applied due to his previous disciplinary record, which includes similar incidents, and because he did not enter a plea.

Aki’s suspension follows a growing trend of firm disciplinary action against senior international players. In November 2025, Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth, South Africa’s most capped player, was handed a 12-week ban after being cited for an eye-gouging incident during a Test match against Wales. The case reinforced World Rugby’s increasingly strict stance on player behaviour and respect for match officials.

Ireland Six Nations squad impact

The ban adds to Ireland's head coach Andy Farrell’s mounting selection challenges ahead of the Six Nations. Earlier on Wednesday, the Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed that Aki did not travel with the squad to their pre-tournament training camp in Portugal.

Ulster centre Jude Postlethwaite has since been drafted into the Ireland squad, while the IRFU said the matter would also be dealt with internally.

Ireland’s preparations have also been disrupted by injuries, with fullback Hugo Keenan returning home after suffering a fractured thumb. Prop Jack Boyle and forward Tom Ahern have also withdrawn from the squad, prompting further reshuffling of personnel.

Aki’s absence will be keenly felt given his experience and influence. The Connacht midfielder is a two-time British and Irish Lions tourist and has earned 68 Test caps for Ireland. He has played a central role in three Six Nations title-winning campaigns, including Grand Slam triumphs in 2018 and 2023, and was nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year in 2023.

With Ireland set to open their campaign against France in Paris, Farrell will now be forced to rethink his midfield options as the defending champions look to navigate a demanding start to the championship.

