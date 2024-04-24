A touching TikTok video shows a woman's uncle attending her graduation ceremony in place of her late mother

The video shows the man helping his niece wear her graduation gown with love and tenderness

Netizens were moved by the gesture and congratulated the graduate on bagging her qualification

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A woman celebrated her graduation day with her uncle. Image: @user24466004854817

Source: TikTok

A devoted uncle stands in for his late sister to support his niece at her graduation ceremony. The emotional moment is captured in a TikTok video.

Symbol of love and support

The man assisted his niece in donning her graduation gown before the commencement of the ceremony.

For the graduate, the presence of her uncle at the ceremony was a reminder of the love and guidance she received from her late mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"I got so overwhelmed and emotional as soon as I saw my uncle and I realised that he just witnessed this one. I am actually the first graduate in the family. As soon as I saw him, I literally felt my mom's spirit through him and I knew that she's so proud of me wherever she is. Mama, I made it."

Graduation video touches TikTok users

The clip posted by @user24466004854817 got netizens feeling warm and fuzzy. It got over 211,000 views and counting.

Watch the video below:

People loved how the man showed up for his niece to mark the academic milestone.

@dudz@m said:

"Malume siyabonga. "

@Sandy-MrsM mentioned:

"This made me cry because I know if I would die, my brother would do exactly this for my unborn kids. "

@celesteyoule wrote:

"Congratulations he must be so proud."

@vuyo_ngc_ posted:

"He looks so emotional. Congratulations!"

@MbaliMazibs commented:

"How do I like this a million times? ❤ Congratulations!"

@Olonange1813 stated:

"This made me so emotional as we are also left with our only uncle after my mom's passing last year. Congrats angel! I'm sure your mom is proud of you. ."

@mponengmokoena asked:

"Where do you get uncles who are full of love? This is so cute. "

@user8495451546116 added:

"Oh mntase, you making me cry. You got the best uncle! Bless him."

Woman honours grandfather on graduation day

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that completing a degree is a cause for celebration, and one woman was happy her grandfather was still alive to see her dream come true.

The proud graduate said her grandfather, who raised her, was her hero and honoured him in a lengthy post on her TikTok page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News