A man on TikTok melted the internet’s heart after he surprised his mother with beautiful gifts at work

The man, Kaylo, broke the internet when he sealed his mission with a kiss, leaving his mom happy

Social media couldn’t help but gush about the thought gesture and talked about how rarely men showed affection to their mothers

A man on TikTok wowed social media users when he surprised his mother with gifts at work.

A man from Mzansi showered his mom with gifts at work and wowed the internet. Image: @Kay-lo

Source: TikTok

Kaylo shared footage of himself surprising his mother with cute gifts at work.

Every day is Mother’s Day

Kaylo proved that there is nothing like a mother’s love when he randomly decided to surprise his mom at work with some of her favourite things. The man walked right into his mother’s workplace with a bouquet of roses, which was the first thing she saw when her son showed up unannounced.

Kaylo also handed over a Woolies carrier bag filled with goodies for his mom to enjoy. He left his overjoyed mom with a peck on the lips, goodbye.

Watch the video below:

Love makes the world go round

The video was appreciated by many TikTok users who watched it 229K views, 890 comments and 518 saves. The clip is made even more beautiful by the useage of 2Pac’s famous track, Dear Mama.

The thread of comments included:

@nhlanhla missed her own mom when she couldn’t get the man’s clip out of her head:

“My mother died when I was very you and the worst part is I didn’t even have a picture of her.”

@qomelaukumitha praised the man for the good he is doing for his mom:

“I love you boy. Keep doing what you’re doing. Those are your blessings.”

@Luyanda ngwane could not help but predict what his mother would have said if he were to pull a stunt lol this:

“Mine would’ve asked, ‘Where did you get the money first?’ Just by killing one person, she doesn’t trust me anymore.”

@makhuliza praised the man for his good deeds:

“Well done, you did great my bro. Those people need our love because they do so much for us including raising us.”

Dear mama

Briefly News recently reported about two brothers who thought of their mom on Mother’s Day and each bought a gift to show their love and appreciation. The internet could not help but realise the significant difference between the two gifts and fell on their knees as they roared in laughter.

The one brother bought their mom a house while the other showed up with a small plant in his hand. On Mother’s Day, one brother surprised their mom with a brand-new house while the other showed up with parsley in his hand. In the other brother’s defence, the store ran out of flowers and he opted for the next best thing.

