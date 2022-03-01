Phoebe Le Roux faced challenge after challenge growing up but is finally pursuing her dream of studying medicine

The former head girl at Chapman High School in Gqeberha lived in a small one-bedroom house and was raised by her cousin

Obtaining six distinctions in Matric was the start of her new life and pursuit of greatness as she takes on a new chapter at the University of Cape Town

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

By Farai Diza - Freelance Journalist

The Matric Class of 2021 defied many challenges in their pursuit of academic excellence. South Africa was undergoing harsh Covid-19 lockdown measures, negatively affecting the education curriculum.

Former Chapman High School head girl Phoebe Le Roux is one of those who beat the odds as she aced her Matric with flying colours.

Le Roux studied in a small single bedroom, which she shared with her family at their home in Gelvandale, Gqeberha.

Gelvandale is medium density suburb with several medium-income earners residing there. Houses in Gelvandale are similar to RDP households. They have a kitchen, bathroom, lounge and a single small bedroom.

Phoebe Le Roux worked hard to bag 6 distinctions in Matric in order to pursue her dream of studying medicine. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Phoebe made a statement, and she is now seen as a role model in her community. She aced Matric with six distinctions and an overall A aggregate.

Her alma mater was so proud that staff and parents clubbed together to contribute about R4, 000 for her university registration fees. She is now studying for a degree in medicine at the University of Cape Town. She said:

"I am so overwhelmed. Being in Cape Town and receiving so much support back home is truly overwhelming. I am focused on achieving my goals and everything is on track thanks to the support."

The 18-year-old had to move from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town. Phoebe said she is now embracing her studies with the hope of acing it, yet again.

Although she is homesick, her studies keep her going:

"It has been good so far. I am still adjusting to the Cape Town weather. Academics came naturally to me because I enjoy the challenge of it, especially maths.

“The moment I started doing well in academics, it was very reassuring,” she said.

Phoebe knows all about the hardships of being strong in life. She went to live with her cousin Tarryn and grandfather when she was still a little girl.

Her mother had gone to look for work, and she never had a relationship with her father. Her cousin Tarryn is credited for raising her like her own sister. Her nose was always stuck in books as an avenue of running away from the harsh realities of life.

"I have always had a liking for books. Even during the holidays I would sit up and start preparing for the new term," said Phoebe.

She revealed that she applied for NSFAS funding but is still waiting to hear how she will fund her studies. For now, Phoebe remains resolute in focusing on her studies. After all, she rose above the ashes like a phoenix as she pushed for her Matric charge.

"It's never too late": Young man inspires SA as he starts tertiary education journey 3 years after completing Matric

In more inspiring education-related news, Briefly News previously reported that social media user Banele Shezi inspired South Africans when he announced that he was going to further his studies.

Shezi posted a picture of his new student card on Twitter, and a closer look at the card reveals that he will be attending the University of Pretoria. According to his online post, the fashion content creator felt his life was breaking down. He shared a quote that read:

"It’s okay to not have it all figured out in your 20s."

The post touched home for many South African who have faced a similar journey. The comments section quickly filled up with messages of support along with stories and recaps from Saffas.

Source: Briefly News