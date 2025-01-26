An admirable woman, Precious Seleka, opened up about her heartwarming story of making a difference for people with special needs

The hardworking mother, based in the Northern Cape, shared the arduous journey she took to establish a centre dedicated to helping children with disabilities

She reflected on the obstacles to establishing a care facility for those with disabilities in the late 90s, before the birth of her son

One woman opened up about a facility she founded for those with special needs. The lady discussed how having a child with a disability impacted her passion.

A mom from the Northern Cape with a child with Down Syndrome shared that her child revived her NPO for disabled kids. Image: NurPhoto / FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

The woman's passion for providing special care for children was nearly squashed. She revealed how her child drove her to take on a difficult task.

Woman helps kids with disabilities

One woman started Lebelelang Centre in 1997 to care for the elderly and vulnerable children. Between 1999 and 200, the facility was shut down due to health concerns from local authorities. After the centre shut down, the woman gave birth to her son with Down Syndrome which pushed her to find a way to make a centre for children living with a disability. Her son made her determined to find the final answer to helping kids with disabilities.

Care centre for vulnerable kids returns

Precious' big break with the centre came in 2017 when the Civil Society Organization's development framework and National Development Agency enabled the centre to be registered as a non-profit organisation. IOL reports the Tsantsabane Local Municipality also provided a piece of land in Phuthaditshaba where the center is located.

Precious celebrated that the centre would soon move to new facilities with four classrooms, a kitchen, an admin block, a hall, a sports ground and a vegetable garden. The new place is a far cry from their smaller one with two classrooms. Precious said:

“We are really looking forward to the move into the new centre."

Precious Seleka's Lebelang Centre will operate in a bigger space to help the vulnerable and children with disabilities. Image: Kali9

Source: Getty Images

Lebelelang Centre has an Early Childhood Development (ECD) program for kids between zero and six and also catering to those with intellectual disabilities aged between seven and 18. There will also be a skills development program for young adults between 19 and 59.

