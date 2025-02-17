A daughter shared a dramatic story about her grandmother refusing her to touch a wall or allow her plastic chair to touch it, leaving her feeling confused

In the TikTok video, the daughter amusingly expressed her thoughts, rolling her eyes in her 'brain's face' as she wondered what a plastic chair could do to a wall

Social media users were in stitches after seeing the clip, warning the daughter that she might be gossiping about her with granny too

A granddaughter was told by her granny not to touch the walls with her hands. Image: @pretty.masizamartins

A dramatic daughter was captured recounting her visit to her granddaughter's house, dishing out gogo's rules that left her with many questions.

The video was shared on TikTok by @pretty.masizamartins, attracting 145K views and almost 1K comments from social media users who were rolling on the floor with laughter.

The daughter spills the beans about granny's strict rules

In the video shared by @pretty.masizamartins on TikTok, the young girl humorously explains how her grandmother refused to touch the wall with her hands and even insisted that her plastic chair shouldn't touch it either.

Sitting at the dining table while her mom records her, the daughter clearly describes the moment, dramatically rolling her eyes in her 'brain's face' as she questions what harm a plastic chair could do to a wall. Her comedic performance is too entertaining for her mother, who burst out laughing in response, and soon, the daughter joins in, sharing the laughter with her mom.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The little girl steals Mzansi's hearts

The clip left many social media users entertained, taking to the comment section to share their amusement. Many viewers in the comments warned the mom that her daughter likely talks the same way about her and her actions with granny.

Others couldn't get enough of the girl's humour and expressed that she deserved the limelight, calling for more videos of her dramatic storytelling.

A mom was in stitches listening to her daughter talking about gogo's strict rules. Image: @pretty.masizamartins

User @SandrahMashala said:

"Gogo is my mom's twin she also doesn't want anyone touching her wall 😂😂."

User @ruralzulugirl_stylist commented:

"When she’s with Makhulu uhleba ngawe njalo (she gossips about you).😂😂."

User @Lerato Chauke shared:

"I swear she laughs about u with makhulu😂😂."

User @FortuMakgeru commented:

"This baby is a drama queen 🥰 wish to see her on TV❤️."

User @Pumie added:

"Your child is such a vibe🥰."

User @looannprophy said:

"😂🤣I would like to hear what she tell gogo.. About you..... Miss story teller very cute 🥰."

