“Afrikaner Gent” Vibing With Staff at Grocery Store, Mzansi Vibes Along: “I Love My Country”
“Afrikaner Gent” Vibing With Staff at Grocery Store, Mzansi Vibes Along: “I Love My Country”

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • An "Afrikaner gent" lit up his local spar with positive vibes after singing a gospel song with the staff
  • The video shows the man taking centre stage while the rest of the crew join him in wholesome harmony
  • Mzansi loved the display of unity with some cracking jokes about recent political developments with the US and Afrikaners

An "Afrikaner gent" set a local Spar alight in song, which Mzansi loved.
An "Afrikaner gent" set a local Spar alight in song, which SA loved. Images: Tatiana Meteleva/ Getty Images, lynndeeway/ TikTok
Source: TikTok

South Africans love a good sing-a-long and an "Afrikaner gent" gave the people what they wanted when he led a crew of Spar staff in song. Mzansi adored the spirit of unity and togetherness spread throughout the joyful clip

Stronger together

TikToker @lynndeeway posted the video online with a quote saying:

"POV: It's a Sunday church service at your local @My SPAR. As we were paying for our weekly grocery items this evening, a local blessed us with a song of praise at our Sutherland Spar, everyone joined in, it was so uplifting!

Watch the spirit-lifting video below:

A joyful mood

People across Mzansi love their music and how it brings people together. From bumping Amapiano beats in a club to soulful praise songs sung at church, South Africans can't get enough of a good melody.

Mzansi loves to have a good time with music be it a club or a church.
South Africans like to have a good time with music be it a club or a church. Image: skynesher/ Getty images
Source: Getty Images

Many people only had positivity in their hearts while some cracked jokes about the recent issue with Afriforum and the US government.

Read the comments below:

@Macece said:

"Terrible things are happening in South Africa 👍😂"

@petronellanaran mentioned:

"Mara South Africans are heaven without a doubt 🥰🥰🥰 You don't get this vibe and Spirit anywhere in the world."

@LydiaNgobeni commented:

"Meneer don't go to America, please. people like you are rare to find God bless you sir 🙏🏼 ✨️😊 ❤️❤️❤️👌"

@letatoloveme posted:

"Please sir dont leave us alone we love that spirits😭😭😭😭"

@ThumbukaThandiwe noted:

"We will sing out of the blue. We are South Africans."

@DiaryofanX-Cop said:

"Terrible things are happening right there in Pretoria 😂😂"

@X-Driver joked:

"They will start singing with you because they don't wanna pack😅"

Source: Briefly News

