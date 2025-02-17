An "Afrikaner gent" lit up his local spar with positive vibes after singing a gospel song with the staff

The video shows the man taking centre stage while the rest of the crew join him in wholesome harmony

Mzansi loved the display of unity with some cracking jokes about recent political developments with the US and Afrikaners

An "Afrikaner gent" set a local Spar alight in song, which SA loved. Images: Tatiana Meteleva/ Getty Images, lynndeeway/ TikTok

South Africans love a good sing-a-long and an "Afrikaner gent" gave the people what they wanted when he led a crew of Spar staff in song. Mzansi adored the spirit of unity and togetherness spread throughout the joyful clip

Stronger together

TikToker @lynndeeway posted the video online with a quote saying:

"POV: It's a Sunday church service at your local @My SPAR. As we were paying for our weekly grocery items this evening, a local blessed us with a song of praise at our Sutherland Spar, everyone joined in, it was so uplifting!

Watch the spirit-lifting video below:

A joyful mood

People across Mzansi love their music and how it brings people together. From bumping Amapiano beats in a club to soulful praise songs sung at church, South Africans can't get enough of a good melody.

South Africans like to have a good time with music be it a club or a church. Image: skynesher/ Getty images

Many people only had positivity in their hearts while some cracked jokes about the recent issue with Afriforum and the US government.

Read the comments below:

@Macece said:

"Terrible things are happening in South Africa 👍😂"

@petronellanaran mentioned:

"Mara South Africans are heaven without a doubt 🥰🥰🥰 You don't get this vibe and Spirit anywhere in the world."

@LydiaNgobeni commented:

"Meneer don't go to America, please. people like you are rare to find God bless you sir 🙏🏼 ✨️😊 ❤️❤️❤️👌"

@letatoloveme posted:

"Please sir dont leave us alone we love that spirits😭😭😭😭"

@ThumbukaThandiwe noted:

"We will sing out of the blue. We are South Africans."

@DiaryofanX-Cop said:

"Terrible things are happening right there in Pretoria 😂😂"

@X-Driver joked:

"They will start singing with you because they don't wanna pack😅"

