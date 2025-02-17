“Afrikaner Gent” Vibing With Staff at Grocery Store, Mzansi Vibes Along: “I Love My Country”
- An "Afrikaner gent" lit up his local spar with positive vibes after singing a gospel song with the staff
- The video shows the man taking centre stage while the rest of the crew join him in wholesome harmony
- Mzansi loved the display of unity with some cracking jokes about recent political developments with the US and Afrikaners
South Africans love a good sing-a-long and an "Afrikaner gent" gave the people what they wanted when he led a crew of Spar staff in song. Mzansi adored the spirit of unity and togetherness spread throughout the joyful clip
Stronger together
TikToker @lynndeeway posted the video online with a quote saying:
"POV: It's a Sunday church service at your local @My SPAR. As we were paying for our weekly grocery items this evening, a local blessed us with a song of praise at our Sutherland Spar, everyone joined in, it was so uplifting!
Watch the spirit-lifting video below:
A joyful mood
People across Mzansi love their music and how it brings people together. From bumping Amapiano beats in a club to soulful praise songs sung at church, South Africans can't get enough of a good melody.
Many people only had positivity in their hearts while some cracked jokes about the recent issue with Afriforum and the US government.
Read the comments below:
@Macece said:
"Terrible things are happening in South Africa 👍😂"
@petronellanaran mentioned:
"Mara South Africans are heaven without a doubt 🥰🥰🥰 You don't get this vibe and Spirit anywhere in the world."
@LydiaNgobeni commented:
"Meneer don't go to America, please. people like you are rare to find God bless you sir 🙏🏼 ✨️😊 ❤️❤️❤️👌"
@letatoloveme posted:
"Please sir dont leave us alone we love that spirits😭😭😭😭"
@ThumbukaThandiwe noted:
"We will sing out of the blue. We are South Africans."
@DiaryofanX-Cop said:
"Terrible things are happening right there in Pretoria 😂😂"
@X-Driver joked:
"They will start singing with you because they don't wanna pack😅"
Source: Briefly News
