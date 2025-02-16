One woman from Uganda was belting out a Brenda Fassie classic hit at an event in a viral TikTok video

The singer put her vocals on display while singing Vulindlela by the late famous African Madonna

Many people commented on the video after noticing that something was amiss with her performance

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A TikTok video shows a performer from Uganda singing one of Brenda Fassie's bangers. The lady left people amazed as she delivered her version of Vulindlela.

A Ugandan singer got the late Brenda Fassie's 'Vulindlela' all wrong in a TikTok video. Image: @amanibandug / TikTok / Alain Benainous

Source: UGC

The TikTok video by the woman received more than 300,000 likes. Many people commented after they noticed the lyrics of the woman's Brenda Fassie cover.

Woman performs Brenda Fassie

In a video by @amanibandug, a young lady was singing Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela. Despite having a lovely voice she was getting all the lyrics wrong. In one line, for example, she sang "vulindlela wena momozi" instead of the original lyrics. Watch the video of her performance below:

SA calls out Ugandan singer's Brenda Fassie cover

Many people could not help but make jokes about the woman's lyrics for the song. Some people admitted that they did not notice that the lady was singing the Vulindlela lyrics wrong because she sounded good.

Online users felt the Ugandan singer's version of Brenda Fassie's 'Vulindlela' would disturb the late legend. Image: Leon Morris

Source: Getty Images

Busisiwe Mdakane705 said:

"Haaaibooo 'vulindlela wena momozi'. Vuka maBrrrrrrr zilwele girl."

Bongs_ZN was brutally honest:

"Powerful voice kodwa yikaka le uyiculayo."

MAN 2 ZWIDE commented:

"Yewena ngane asidlali lah yin lento oyiculayo."

Piwe357 remarked:

"Eseng ka brenda fassie pulizi 😭"

Bonza did not take offence:

"As South Africans , we should be proud of this Lil Miss. She is recognising one of our best Maestro. We appreciate you Babe Gal."

chrissie442 said:

"Bongani Fassie will sue you once he hears this 😩

Ms_Ole added:

"You are disturbing Brenda’s peace my sista😭"

Nontsikelelo.... asked:

"What if uyicula nge language yakhe ?😅"

4 Briefly News stories about Brenda Fassie fans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News