Mzansi was tearing up at a video showing a mom reuniting with her kid after not seeing her for three years

As soon as the mother walked through the airport gates she immediately dropped her bags and ran to her children

South Africans struggled to hold back the waterworks with many feeling the wholesome vibes the video gaveperiodHomesickness

A mother gave her daughter a massive hug after having seen her for three years. Images: lizanokuhle

Source: TikTok

Mzansi had to bust out some tissues when a video showing a mom reuniting with her daughter at an airport started making the rounds after not seeing her for three years. The clip shows the mother giving her child a big hug, warming the hearts of many netizens.

Family reunion

TikToker lizanokuhle shared her experience online with a quote that read:

"When I left home 3 years ago she had just started Grade 1! This video summarises everything about my surprise trip back home! God has kept me and my daughter esandleni sakhe somusa till we could reunite again 🙌🏽"

See the heart-warming video below:

Home sweet home

It's not easy to separate from family for a long period of time. Home sickness is always bound to set in one way or another, with many yearning for the feeling of being at home. South Africans understood how the poor mother was feeling all too well.

The lady shared how much she missed her daughter. Image: Ridofranz/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netizens adored the heart-warming video with many complimenting the mom and child on the bond they have.

Read the comments below:

@phindilentinga said:

"Ay nistrong bafazi mina i can't even spend a weekeng without my family😳"

@Sino mentioned:

"Now why am I crying😭😭❤️❤️"

@cynnybear commented:

"The sacrifices we make when we go abroad, leaving them behind…💔"

@Vee ✨ | 🇿🇦🇰🇷 posted:

"Yho I can’t wait to go home 🥺🥺"

@similond🇸🇿🇰🇭 stated:

"Why am crying 😢 😭 I also miss home big time."

@🌸Happiness🌸 🇿🇦🇬🇧 said:

"Ncoah mommy you just made me shed a tear 😢"

@pertmnguny mentioned:

"Ok ke why am I crying 🥺🥺"

Content creator @ringane.pertunia brought joy to netizens after she shared a touching video of her toddler son receiving his very own miniature Mercedes-Benz.

