A lady took her time to explain why she wouldn't buy an expensive pair of Adidas and would rather buy a lookalike

The woman stated that the only costly clothing item she would buy was something worn by a designer

South Africans didn't hold any punches when it came to her choice with many saying they'd rather buy the pricey sneakers

A lady got roasted for sharing an Adidas alternative that many weren't happy about. Images: olwethumsomi0

Source: TikTok

Clothes can be quite costly, and one woman who explained why she wouldn't buy an expensive pair of Adidas knew this very well but was poorly received by Mzansi. South Africans passionately disagreed with the woman, with many saying they'd rather buy a pricey pair of sneakers.

Drip to costly

TikToker @olwethumsomi0 shared the clip with her many followers who quickly disagreed with her while cracking jokes in the comments section. In the clip, she shows a pricey pair of Adidas that cost R1899 and talks about how she would only pay for such prices if they were designer clothes.

See the clip below:

A not-so-convincing lookalike

While explaining why she wouldn't buy the pair of shoes, she decides to bust out a pair of green Ellesse sneakers which didn't sit well with many South Africans.

South Africans came to the defence of Adidas sneakers in the comments section. Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi didn't mince words when it came to the shoes with many making fun of them.

Read the comments below:

@Zee said:

"My parents used to speak like this, while trying to embarrass me at school 😩🤚🏾"

@nontuthuzelo_ mentioned:

"If you still have the slip take it back Mami ! 🥺♥️"

@Naledi❤️ commented:

"As a sneaker head I’m judging you😂😭💔"

@Emmkaymuziq shared:

"🤣You did to yourself what our parents used to do to us on Christmas 😭😭"

@viwe700 posted:

"Please return it 😭😭😭"

@FezekaNdlovu said:

"No Olwethu sis😂 But I love how you trying to convince us and you."

@MpumeTN mentioned:

"Gazelles and Sambas will never go out of fashion. Those are classics 🔥. I’m so happy I own both…"

Source: Briefly News