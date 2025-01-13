A woman shared a video demonstrating she cleaned the spaces in between her tiles using a product she bought for R60

She explained the easy-to-make mix and cleaning hack on her TikTok account, earning plenty of likes from impressed Mzansi peeps

Social media users flocked to the comment section, praising her for her advice and asking for tips for other cleaning issues

A woman shared an easy hack to clean grease and dirt between tiles. Image: @cyrlytisha

Source: TikTok

A skincare and haircare business owner shared a clever hack for cleaning grease off the wall tiles and the spaces between them, and her clip drew much attention online.

The lady shared her video on TikTok under her handle @curlytisha, and it reached 80K views and many comments from social media users who were keen to know other uses of the product she used for the job.

Showing off the cleaning tip

Showing off a packet of sugar soap she bought at Makro for R60, @curlytisha shares that she's been struggling with dirt on the tiles on her stove, the govern, and around her tap before showing a 5L lukewarm water bucket with one cup of sugar soap.

Using a cleaning sponge and an old nail brush, the lady scrubbed between her tiles with the two items until the spaces were crisp white.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi appreciates the cleaning hack

The clip was well received by social media users, who took to the comment section to thank the woman for showing them the plug. Some advised her to don a mask the next time she was using a sugar soap, and others said she could put the mixture in a spray bottle, leave it for some and wipe,

User @Tout Lissie Africa commented:

"Hard work paid off. Thank you 😊"

User @kerbell_of_life shared:

"Sugar soap is used to clean walls in preparation for paint. So, it will do an amazing job. Always wear gloves, it's harsh to the skin."

User @Londz_dreamy_treats1 added:

"Thanks for the plug Sis🥰."

User @Candz said:

"Good tip!!"

User @Puse_Maths advised:

"Next time, try putting the warm water and soap in a spray bottle and spray it on. It's way easier and faster that way. We use it in our shower now and then."

User @Niekeey_m said:

"I also use it to wash drawings from the wall😭😭😭my Daughter is Picasso I guess."

