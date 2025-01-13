“It’s Very Convenient”: Woman Plugs PEP Home’s R90 Vegetable Chopper

A woman found an affordable kitchen appliance from PEP Home that made cooking prep easier

She showed people a R90 vegetable chopper and demonstrated how to use the trendy appliance

Social media users loved the budget-friendly vegetable chopper and shared their thoughts in the comments

A local woman impressed Mzansi with the PEP Home find. Images: @dreaded_mammie

As the years progress, companies continue to develop innovative ways to simplify everyday tasks. Recently, a woman showcased a kitchen appliance that fits comfortably within most South Africans' budgets.

Woman shows PEP Home plug

PEP is known for its affordable buys, and one item proved no different.

Food and lifestyle content creator @dreaded_mammie took to her TikTok account to show app users the R90 vegetable chopper she bought from PEP Home. To show shoppers how the appliance operates, the woman chopped an onion by pulling a device to dice the vegetable finely.

First surprised by the size, @dreaded_mammie wrote in her post's caption:

"It's very convenient."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Vegetable chopper impresses SA

Many local social media users loved the plug and headed to the comment section to show an interest in the trendy kitchen appliance.

The purchase intrigued @neilwe_k_, who said:

"I'm getting this. Thank you."

@kea_za2020 wrote in the comment section:

"I love this so much."

@wenawendlovuoe shared with the woman:

"It's a game changer, sana."

@ramonanaidoo159, who seemingly had experience with the appliance, wrote:

"The tomatoes are also chopped very nicely in here."

@phumz1108 advised the content creator:

"Put it on the table and hold it when using it. It’s much easier to use that way."

@sandiecookingvlogs wasn't sold on the idea and said with a laugh:

"I would rather chop with a knife than wash this afterwards."

@colette.jae added in the comment section:

"This reminds me of the Verimark ads on SABC way back. 10-year-old me wanted to buy the Twister and a Genesis vacuum."

