A recent viral TikTok video showed the heartbreaking results of one person's cabbage farm

The crop went from luscious green cabbage filling the screen to brown and dry leaves that would leave anyone devastated

The TikTok account shared the reason for the disastrous outcome, and social media users filled the comment section with questions and suggestions

Farming can be a deeply rewarding and fulfilling way of life for those who love the outdoors. However, it can also be a source of heartbreak, leaving farmers struggling to recover and making it a challenging journey.

Cabbage farming failures

The TikTok account Agritalk Africa shared a video on the social media platform showing a large field filled with cabbages. Unfortunately, the clip then cuts to the crop destroyed, looking all dried out.

Agritalk Africa wrote in its caption:

"A lack of market access is a significant challenge for many farmers. Often, they invest heavily in production only to struggle to find buyers for their produce. How do you tackle this issue?"

Internet reacts to results of farming

Thousands of people on the internet headed to the post's comment section with questions and helpful suggestions.

@coolmama20220 said to the public:

"Make sauerkraut and sell it. With farming, we have to think of other products, not just the veggie in itself."

@samer_hijjazi added in the comments:

"Genuine question: Why don't you secure customers before planting? Seems like the obvious solution to your problem."

@marion_thefarmer shared their opinion:

"You should take it to the market yourself. It has been working for us."

@clairegp2013 wrote their take in the comment section:

"People will claim it's the lack of market but outprice themselves because they want a lot of money too quickly."

@pen_of_inspiration told app users:

"Roadside selling would have minimised losses."

@obonyolettering advised people:

"Business is not for the weak. Pick yourself up and try again."

