A popular domestic worker, Laiza the Mop Driver, shared a simple yet highly effective cleaning hack for deep-cleaning a front loader washing machine using common household items

The instructional video was shared on Facebook on August 8. 2025, instantly gaining traction online as users thanked her for the valuable, practical advice

Social media users were grateful for the cleaning plug, with many promising to try the tip and inquiring about the purpose of the aluminium foil balls

A resourceful domestic worker shared a washing machine cleaning hack. Image: Laiza The Mop Driver

Source: Facebook

A domestic worker's video tutorial on maintaining a front loader washing machine has become a viral hit, proving the value of simple, effective cleaning methods.

The insightful clip, shared on Facebook by Laiza the Mop Driver, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were grateful for the hack.

The video begins with Laiza, one of the Brieffly News 2025 Women of Wonder participants, showcasing the problem. She opened the washing machine door and pulled back the rubber seal to reveal a buildup of grime and dirt. She then presents her solution using common, inexpensive ingredients.

The washing machine cleaning hack is shown

First, she prepares two lemons cut in half with toothpaste smeared on the cut surface, noting that lemons are versatile for cleaning. She then adds a tablespoon of bicarbonate of soda to the rubber seal, sprinkling it carefully. This is followed by pouring vinegar over the bicarbonate of soda, which instantly turns into a fast-acting foam.

The unique part of the hack involves tearing tin foil into two pieces, folding them into two small balls, and throwing them inside the washing machine drum. She concludes the lesson by running the machine on a quick cycle for just over 30 minutes.

Social media users appreciated her post and promised to try the hack. Image: Laiza The Mop Driver

Source: Facebook

SA appreciates the cleaning hack

The post quickly gained traction, with social media users flooding the comments section to express their gratitude for the practical “plug.” Many users thanked the domestic worker, saying they would try the hack, calling her an asset whose employer was lucky to have. Some were keen to know the hack for cleaning top-loader washing machines, and a common question centred on the purpose of the tin foil balls in the wash cycle. Others asked the award-winning domestic worker if she had ever thought of writing a book, and with all the cleaning hacks she shares, promising they would buy it.

User @Precious Chiriseri commented:

"Yoh Zah, you are special uyezwa, special. Your employer is very lucky to have you in her house. So, does any toothpaste work right?

User @Nomacawe Ngwenya asked:

"Zah, have you thought about writing a book with all these cleaning methods, so that we can buy it?"

User @Greg Jacobs joked:

"Awesome, thanks. Now, please can you solve the riddle of where all my missing socks go?"

User @Chelesani Marose Mlilo Mabaso said:

"Sisi, you are not just the mop driver, but you are God sent. I love you so much, you are the best."

User @Craig Boshard added:

"You are an inspiration! Monetising your skills and day-to-day job! Such an example!"

User @Sellah Phiri shared:

"Let me try tomorrow."

Watch the Facebook reels below:

3 Briefly News articles about domestic workers

A South African woman travelled to Zimbabwe to visit her domestic helper’s family, and shared a heartwarming video of her struggle to learn the Shona language while bonding with her employee's mom.

A nanny shared a video teaching her boss's toddler how to eat chicken feet, warming the hearts of many social media users.

A domestic worker left social media users in stitches after showing a toddler named Blake a hilarious way to eat pap in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News