German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Benni McCarthy can succeed as Kenya’s coach if he taps into the country's rich football talent and builds proper youth development structures

After a 3-3 draw against Gambia and a 2-1 loss to Gabon, McCarthy is under pressure to deliver his first win before leading Kenya at CHAN 2024

McCarthy's appointment has drawn endorsements from football icons like Schweinsteiger and Didier Drogba, signalling global belief in Kenya’s football potential

Former German international and 2014 World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger has thrown his support behind Benni McCarthy, urging the South African to harness Kenya’s rich footballing talent as he begins his journey as head coach of the Harambee Stars.

McCarthy receives backing from Bastian Schweinsteiger as he aims to tap into Kenya's footballing potential. Image: @BenniMcCarthy

Source: Instagram

Kenya’s potential highlighted

Speaking to NTV Kenya during the UEFA Champions League trophy tour, Schweinsteiger expressed optimism about McCarthy’s appointment and the future of Kenyan football under his leadership. The ex-Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder highlighted the country's untapped potential.

“In Kenya, you have a huge opportunity to get up there. Now that Benni McCarthy is the head coach, I wish him all the best. The quality and the talent you have is fantastic, you just need to use it.”

He stressed the importance of developing young players and establishing strong coaching structures:

“Like a youth basement for coaching and all this stuff is very important. But the quality is already there, it just needs the right guidance.”

McCarthy under early pressure

Schweinsteiger’s comments add weight to the expectations placed on McCarthy, who is still searching for his first win as Kenya’s boss. The former Bafana Bafana striker’s reign began with a 3-3 draw against Gambia, followed by a 2-1 defeat to Gabon.

The Cape Town-born coach is expected to turn things around ahead of a crucial test in August, when Kenya co-hosts the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Benni McCarthy prepares for redemption as Kenya targets crucial September qualifiers. Image: FKF

Source: Facebook

Support from global icons like Drogba

McCarthy’s appointment has drawn global attention, with several football icons publicly backing the move. A recent endorsement from Chelsea legend Didier Drogba also sparked positive sentiment about McCarthy’s leadership potential.

Schweinsteiger, who has continued to follow African football closely, believes the right support system around McCarthy could usher in a new era for Kenyan football.

Watch interview below:

Looking ahead to CHAN 2024

The upcoming CHAN tournament presents McCarthy with a prime opportunity to implement his philosophy and nurture local talent. With pressure mounting, all eyes will be on how the Harambee Stars perform on home soil.

If McCarthy can channel the belief shown by icons like Schweinsteiger into results on the pitch, Kenya may well find themselves on the path to a footballing resurgence.

