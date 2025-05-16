The former defender, who was a key part of the Indomitable Lions' golden era, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy in African football

Kundé helped Cameroon clinch the Africa Cup of Nations titles in 1984 and 1988, and represented his country at the 1982 and 1990 FIFA World Cups

Football figures like Samuel Eto’o, Osasu Obayiuwana, and John Bennett have paid tribute to Kundé’s impact, remembering him as one of Africa’s greatest defenders

Emmanuel Kundé, a towering figure in Cameroonian football history, has died at the age of 68. A pillar of the Indomitable Lions' golden era, Kundé lifted the Africa Cup of Nations twice — in 1984 and 1988 — and proudly donned the national colours at the 1982 and 1990 FIFA World Cups. Known for his commanding presence and tactical intelligence at the back, he was more than just a defender; he was a game-changer.

Two-Time AFCON Champion Kundé Leaves Behind a Storied Legacy

Kundé retires from life as Cameroon’s fifth most capped player and remarkably, its ninth all-time top scorer — a rare feat for a man who made his mark from the heart of defence. His legacy lives on in the history books, and in the hearts of those who witnessed his fearless brilliance.

Tributes Pour In After Emmanuel Kundé’s Death at 68

Messages of grief and admiration are flooding social media following the passing of Cameroonian football legend Emmanuel Kundé. Among those paying tribute is Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president and former teammate Samuel Eto’o. Respected African football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana shared:

“This is sad to hear. Kundé was one of the best defenders in the history of African football. His football intelligence and physical presence made him the nightmare of attackers. 68 is not old. What happened, Njie?”

BBC World Service broadcaster John Bennett added:

“Rest in peace. Very sad. Part of a team that will never be forgotten. Cameroon’s 1990 exploits are one of the reasons I fell in love with football.”

Kundé's death has left a deep void in African football, with fans, players, and pundits alike remembering his fearless spirit and immense contribution to the beautiful game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News