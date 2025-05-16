FIFA has lifted the suspension of Congo-Brazzaville, allowing the nation to resume its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign after being sanctioned in February 2025 for third-party interference in FECOFOOT

The decision follows compliance with several conditions, including the restoration of full control of football facilities to the FECOFOOT Executive Committee led by Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas

Despite the reinstatement, Congo remain bottom of their qualifying group, with slim chances of reaching the tournament, as their remaining matches are scheduled for September and October 2025

FIFA has officially lifted Congo-Brazzaville's suspension from international football, allowing the national team to rejoin the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The announcement was made by the Bureau of the FIFA Council on 14 May 2025, nearly three months after Congo was sidelined from international competitions due to third-party interference in the affairs of its football federation, FECOFOOT.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at the 75th FIFA Congress in Paraguay. Image: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Sanction imposed over governance interference

In February 2025, FIFA took disciplinary action against Congo-Brazzaville after it was revealed that the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) was subjected to external interference, which breaches FIFA's statutes on the independence of member associations. As a result, Congo’s Group E qualifiers against Tanzania and Zambia, originally set for March, were postponed indefinitely.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

FIFA statement on reinstatement of FECOFOOT

According to the global football authority, the suspension was rescinded after Congo met the stipulated requirements. A key condition was the return of control of FECOFOOT facilities — including the Ignié Technical Centre and the federation’s headquarters — to the executive committee led by Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas.

FIFA’s statement read:

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 14 May 2025 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) on 6 February 2025. The decision was taken after the conditions requested by the Bureau to lift the suspension... had been met.”

Qualification hopes remain slim despite reprieve

While the ban’s removal allows Congo-Brazzaville to participate in the remainder of their qualification campaign, their hopes of reaching the expanded 48-team tournament remain uncertain. They currently sit bottom of their group with four matches left, scheduled for September and October. The CAF play-offs are set to follow in November 2025. Although no dates have been confirmed for the rescheduled matches against Tanzania and Zambia, the reinstatement means the nation still has a mathematical chance to qualify.

Africa’s road to the 2026 World Cup continues

Congo joins several African nations back in the race for a spot at the global showpiece set to take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada in mid-2026. FIFA’s firm stance on governance integrity underlines its commitment to upholding the autonomy of national football federations.

Bafana Bafana move up on latest FIFA rankings

Briefly News also reported that the Bafana Bafana of South Africa have moved up on the latest FIFA World Rankings after two consecutive wins in their World Cup qualifier.

Hugo Broos' side defeated the Crocodiiles of Lesotho and the Benin Republic during the last international break.

Source: Briefly News