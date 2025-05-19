South Africa is under scrutiny for fielding Themba Mokoena, who was allegedly suspended, during their 2-0 win over Lesotho

Despite clear rules, the football body has been lenient with major nations like Brazil, Germany, and England in past controversies

Critics argue that FIFA’s selective enforcement undermines the integrity of global competitions

The recent controversy involving South Africa’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, has stirred debates within the football fraternity. The inclusion of Teboho Mokoena—despite prior bookings that warranted a suspension—in their 2-0 triumph over Lesotho during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, has triggered unrest.

With Nigeria and other nations watching FIFA’s next move closely, past instances of leniency towards high-profile nations come to mind.

Here’s a look at five footballing giants who, despite serious scrutiny, managed to avoid harsh sanctions from FIFA.

Brazil’s Near Misses Amid Probes

As one of the game’s most dominant forces, Brazil has frequently found itself under the microscope. From contentious referee decisions to administrative irregularities—especially surrounding the 2014 World Cup—questions have often been raised. Yet, despite this, the Seleção has largely remained untouched by major disciplinary actions from the sport's governing body.

Germany’s Impeccable Escape Record

Germany, admired for its structured approach to football and excellence on the pitch, has occasionally faced FIFA audits and reviews. From youth development disputes to minor procedural lapses, the DFB (German Football Association) has drawn attention—but never serious penalties. Their consistent avoidance of serious censure has added to perceptions of selective enforcement.

England’s Longstanding Immunity

England, home of the Premier League and one of FIFA’s most influential members, has weathered storms involving bid controversies and administrative mishaps. Notably, allegations surrounding the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding processes drew global attention. However, the Three Lions have often walked away unscathed, with minimal disciplinary consequences.

Argentina’s Passion Overshadowing Process

The Albiceleste have not been strangers to controversy, particularly during heated qualification campaigns and in disputes involving player transfers. While incidents have arisen—such as fielding questions around eligibility or heated conduct by officials—Argentina have consistently avoided long-term or significant punishment.

Spain’s Silent Slips

Despite their success on the global stage, including lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010, Spain has also navigated turbulent waters. Accusations related to internal politics and governance within their football federation have surfaced, but the Roja have typically escaped major backlash from FIFA.

FIFA’s Consistency Questioned

As FIFA deliberates on the potential consequences for South Africa’s selection blunder, many point to these examples as evidence of uneven application of the rules. The spotlight now falls on Zurich—will they act with the same firmness shown in other lesser-profile cases, or will Bafana Bafana join the list of those who walked free?

FIFA has punished African teams

FIFA has a history of penalising African nations for fielding ineligible players during official fixtures. Ethiopia and Nigeria are among the countries that faced point deductions and disciplinary action after breaching player eligibility rules in previous World Cup qualifying campaigns.

FIFA makes key decision on Congo-Brazzaville

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA suspended Congo-Brazzaville from international football in February 2025 due to third-party interference in the country's football federation, FECOFOOT.

The suspension has now been lifted after the Congolese authorities restored full control of football operations to the FECOFOOT Executive Committee, led by Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas.

