Former Kaizer Chiefs player Dominic Isaacs said Kaizer Chiefs might have to find a new captain in the transfer market

The former defender said Amakhosi do not currently have a player in their squad that can wear the armband

Local fans agreed with Isaacs as they feel current candidates need time to develop, while others felt a stranger should not be given the responsibility

Former player Dominic Isaacs said Kaizer Chiefs might have to buy a new skipper. Image: KaizerChiefs

Kaizer Chiefs might have to shop for a new captain ahead of next season, said former player Dominic Isaacs.

The former defender said Amakhosi needs a player who will lead by example, and new coach Nasreddine Nabi's technical team will have to look outside of Naturena for a suitable candidate.

Dominic Isaacs does not see a leader at Kaizer Chiefs

Isaacs speaks about Chiefs' skipper options in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Isaacs, who wore the armband during a pre-season match while playing for Chiefs, said a new captain could be found in the transfer market.

Isaacs said:

"At Kaizer Chiefs, I think that is the first issue they need to sort out. I don't know if they should buy a player, but it's very difficult for me to see somebody who can be a captain there."

Last season, defender Given Msimango temporarily wore the armband and is a fan favourite despite criticism over his wedding outfit.

Fans agree with Isaacs

Amakhosi supporters said on social media that players such as Msimango need time to develop before he is given the armband permanently.

Kennedy Mudzuli agreed with Isaacs:

"Agree with Dominic. Chiefs haven't had a 'real' captain for many years. As for Given and Dithlokwe, they should be allowed time and space to mature and focus on their performances."

Bishop TP Dladla says Msimango needs time:

"I see many people saying that Given Msimango is the right one, but I beg to differ. The boy is still maturing in his performances in the Kaizer Chiefs team."

Dylan Deane says a new signing is needed:

"They need to make a signature signing and hand him the captaincy."

Kgomotso Comfort Maila backs Chiefs to make the right choice:

"Everyone has an opinion about Kaizer Chiefs. Let Chiefs sort themselves out, please."

Thanduxolo Mgidi disagrees with Isaacs:

"I differ with Dominic. How can you give a newcomer an armband?"

