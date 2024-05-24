South African coach Pitso Mosimane has Saudi Pro League survival in his own hands after a 2-1 victory over Al-Khajeel on Thursday, 23 May 2024

Abha FC needs a positive result against already relegated Al-Hazm on Monday, 27 May, to complete their great escape

Local football fans took to social media to praise Pitso for guiding Abha FC into the safety zone during his short tenure as coach

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

South African coach Pitso Mosimane is close to saving Abha FC from relegation. Image: TheRealPitso

Source: Twitter

Abha FC gained control in their fight for Saudi Pro League survival after Pitso Mosimane’s side secured an injury-time 2-1 victory over Al-Khajeel on Thursday, 23 May 2024.

Mosimane proved himself worthy of the Abha bosses’ praise by guiding the Saudi side out of the drop zone, while they need a victory over Al-Hazm on Monday, 27 May, to secure safety.

Pitso Mosimane has his fate in his own hands

Abha celebrated their victory over Al-Khajeel in the tweet below:

While Mosimane’s future is unknown, the South African coach has proved himself in a league filled with global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Junior and Karim Benzema.

The UJ honorary doctorate has coached Abha in 14 matches, winning five times, drawing three, and suffering six losses.

Fans hold Pitso in high regard

Local football lovers took to social media to show their love for Pitso, who they hold in high regard after his exploits in Saudi Arabia.

Hector Kunene was happy:

“Best news. Bigger than Klopp leaving Liverpool seriously.”

Dikonkentso Mayoyo Moloto has been paying attention:

“He must win the last game. Their goal difference is not good.”

Mthabeleni Mthanigo admires Pitso:

“This guy is something else. He brings out the best of his team.”

Daniel Mthabela says Pitso has proved himself:

“Fantastic coach. His name is more than Sundowns.”

Jabulani Silence is amazed:

“Wow! I am happy for him; just one more win, and they will be safe.”

Tefo Mashiloane admitted he had doubts:

“After much criticism and doubt, including from myself, this man proved to be a true master of the game.”

Nkazimulo Tenza holds Pitso in high regard:

“Pitso is an inspiration.”

Khulekani Mtshali says survival is guaranteed:

“His last game is against an already relegated team.”

Bongivangeli Buthelezi says Pitso gave Abha hope:

“Pitso gave a valiant fight, regardless of the outcome. This team was hopeless before he arrived, but now there is hope.”

Sunny Nqobani Masina is proud of Pitso:

“No quality in his team, but he proved he is a good coach.”

Percy Tau wants Pitso Mosimane at Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, Bafana ace Percy Tau will only join Kaizer Chiefs if they appoint Pitso Mosimane.

The Al Ahly midfielder is set to leave the Egyptian side but will only consider a switch to Chiefs to reunite with his former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News