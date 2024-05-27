South African coach Pitso Mosimane can secure Abha FC's Saudi Pro League survival by beating Al Hazm on Monday, 27 May 2024

The victory will complete a remarkable escape for the side who secured four points in their last three matches

Local football fans backed Pitso to lead his side to the much-needed three points and Pro League survival

Pitso Mosimane can save Abha FC with a victory over Al Hazm. Image: TheRealPitso@Twitter and Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Pitso Mosimane can secure Saudi Pro League survival by leading Abha FC to a victory over already relegated Al Hazm on Monday, 27 May 2024.

The South African coach needs a positive result to complete Abha's great escape by following up on their injury-time victory over Al Khaleej on Thursday, 23 May, by beating Al Hazm.

Pitso Mosimane endured a rollercoaster season

Abha announced their match against Al Hazm via their Twitter (X) profile:

Since taking over at Abha FC halfway through the season, Mosimane beat defending champions Al Ittihad while he also suffered a heavy 8-0 defeat to Al Nassr.

Despite the rollercoaster ride of a season, Abah bosses praised the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician for bringing optimism to the club.

Fans support Pitso

Local football fans took to social media to back the decorated South African coach to secure survival for the side who were second bottom when he took over in January.

Bishop LS Makalla wished Pitso luck:

"All the best, Africa's finest. From South Africa to the world."

Ntsibande Sizwe sends his well wishes:

"Pitso, we pray for you to save that team."

Dikonkentso Mayoyo Moloto predicts Pitso's tactics:

"Pitso is gonna score one goal and park the Gautrain."

Ras Tafari admires Pitso:

"Viva bra Pitso. If anyone can do it, it's you, my bra. Good luck."

Elias Tshabalala predicts a tight finish:

"Eish, it's going to be tough, but I trust coach Pitso."

Teboho Mojaki backs Pitso:

"I wish you all the best, sir Jingles and Abha football club as a whole."

Andile Ndubane hopes for the best:

"All the best coach."

Herry Mxolisi Ntsimbini says the win is guaranteed:

"I don't see why he would fail to beat Al Hazm."

Banoyolo Dikiza Ndube will tune in:

"He will soar. There's no doubt about that. Oh, I would watch this one."

Njongo Madotyeni supports Pitso:

“You can do it Pitso Mosimane. South Africa's finest."

Pitso Mosimane thanked Al Ahli

As reported by Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane said he was grateful to Al Ahli for bringing him to the Saudi Pro League despite their relationship ending in court.

The current Abha FC coach said that despite the court battle, he was still thankful for the club and applauded them for signing superstars such as Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.

