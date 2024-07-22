The comparison between Pep Guardiola and Rhulani Mokwena has not ended after his stint in South African football

This is as Mokwena takes his place as the new Wydad head coach in Morocco following his recent appointment

Vocal locals had plenty to say after an X user, @Am_Blujay, shared a video of Mokwena speaking during a press briefing

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has again been compared to his role model, Man City boss Pep Guardiola. Images: Visionhouse and Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

He might be at a new club, but Rhulani Mokwena's old media briefing antics have followed the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor to Morrocan giants, Wydad Athletic Club.

At least, that's what observant Saffas think, having kept a close eye on Mokwena as a South African football coach.

Rhulani Mokwena's Pep facade

X user @Am_Blujay first compared his mannerisms with those of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola — or Mokwena's imitation thereof as an admitted Pep fanboy — on 7 June.

In his latest post, trailing Mokwena's departure to Morocco, he strengthened his argument, saying:

"He really thinks he is Pep (laughing hysterically emojis)."

This captioned a video published on Monday, 22 July, in which Mokwena speaks about his aspirations and hopes for the club during a media briefing.

Looking straight into the camera, Mokwena, who took over the reins at Wydad in July, says:

"I'm excited about being the head coach of a very big club. It's the second-ranked team on the African continent, and, for sure, that is not by chance.

"We need to try to get more Champions League titles, and hopefully, we can start working on that because three Champions League titles are not enough for a club of our magnitude.

"We need to try and continue our dominance in the local and domestic competitions, which means working hard to win the league again."

Locals put stamp on comparison

There seemed to be a general consensus about Mokwena's Pep-esque aura, with chirpy locals chipping in on social media.

Briefly News looks at the hilarious comments that followed the post after garnering 130,000 views, 1400 likes, 300 reposts and 150 responses within five hours of its posting.

@Udoka_AM wrote:

"Funny enough, I need this guy’s confidence like mad at this stage of my career."

@agostinhozinga said:

"When you look up the meaning of 'fake it til you make it', you will see this man’s face, LOL. I love his confidence."

@missjolis noted:

"A clever way to get ahead in life. Model your thinking and your ways after someone who is loved and has achieved greatness. Other people will start to perceive you in that way, too. Power of the mind. Rhulani does this well."

Mokwena already feeling the love at Wydad

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mokwena said he had already received love from Wydad before joining the club as its new head coach.

After Wydad announced his arrival, he said he followed some advice from a "wise guy" before agreeing to a three-year deal with the Moroccan side.

