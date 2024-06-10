Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena pulled "Pep Guardiola" vibes during a recent interview after a match against Stellenbosch FC

Mokwena spoke in an accent that seemed to imitate Guardiola's, even portraying some of the Spaniard's hand gestures and mannerisms

The oddity of the entire thing sparked a hilarious reaction from X users, who took turns taking funny jabs at the coach

Local football coach Rhulani Mokwena has been likened to his international counterpart Pep Guardiola. Images: Khaled Desouki and Justin Setterfield

The usually chirpy Sundowns mentor, Rhulani Mokwena, again has the social media streets in stitches with his never-ending rants, punchlines and clapbacks in interviews.

As expected, Mokwena gave an animated interview at a media briefing after a recent encounter against DStv Championship side Stellenbosch FC.

Mokwena serves up the humour

X user @Am_Blujay shared a clip of Mokwena responding to a reporter's question.

The caption read:

“He thinks he is Pep. My man even imitates the accent.”

Nicknamed “Pep Lite” for his well-known adoration of Premier League manager Pep Guardiola, he has taken after the Manchester City manager in more than just his dominance of the local football scene.

In the clip, he seemingly imitates his Spaniard idol’s accent and other subtle mannerisms, including facial expressions and hand gestures.

He said:

“The coach of the season should be me.”

A hysterical response follows as the media breaks out in laughter.

Mokwena continues:

“I think the coach of the season must be the coach that wins the league. But I can’t give lots of compliments to the work that [Stellenbosch coach] Stevie Barker has done. He deserves incredible plaudits for his work and my many other colleagues.”

The interview excerpt generated over two million views and attracted 14 000 likes and nearly 2 000 reposts.

Comparison has Saffas cracking up

Hilarious responses poured into the post, with many drawing parallels between the two coaches.

@rvheriwa said:

“He is watching too much of Pep's interviews. Even the hand gestures, facial expressions and dressing.”

@stun223 asked:

“Lol, what if Pep is imitating Rhulani?”

@TheGeopol remarked:

“Everyone has a role model, and Rhulani is clearly inspired by Pep.”

@the_realest999 added:

“Imitating an accent is crazy work, though.”

@ronaldanele mentioned:

“Even outfits, he makes sure they are almost the same.”

