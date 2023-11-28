One of the Major League DJz, Bandile, is still in his leg cast and brace after his car accident

He posted a picture in an airport still using his crutches, telling his followers that he was still in pain

The post made his people worry about his well-being, asking why the brothers were always in accidents

One Major League DJz' brother Bandile, is in constant pain after his knee injury. The Mbere twin brother recently went in for his fifth surgery to treat his knee and shared with his followers that the pain is taking a toll on him.

Major League DJz twin brother Bandile Mbere has people worried about his constant knee injury. Images: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Major League DJs' Bandile posts picture after his 5th surgery

Bandile posted on their joint Twitter (X app) account a picture of himself in his thigh-high cast and brace, walking with the help of crutches at an airport. He wrote a sad caption and said:

"Pushing through the pain."

Tweeps worried about Major League's Bandile and his injury

Online spectators sympathised with the Bhakwa Lwa hitmaker's reoccurring knee problems since he got into a car accident in 2020, where he fractured his bone.

He has since been dragging the Road Accident Fund to court to claim his R3 million from the government institution. Here are the comments below:

@olo1ill asked:

"Banele mara, what's wrong with your leg... I'm tired of seeing you like this. Is it like multiple operations or something, because like... Honeng?"

@Ndoniyamanzi_b added:

"One of you is always injured sana kwenzekani?"

@lesegofifty suggested:

"If you could offload some of those bags you are carrying, your leg will feel much better."

@Stvcks012 observed:

"You’ve been wearing that cast."

@mjust_hlubi asked:

"Speed recovery Major, where is League?

@BhekieJr said:

"Bro is always injured I swear."

@glitzyGOD commented:

"This one gets injured more than a football player."

@matty_shayy added:

"I swear one of you two is always injured."

