Producer and entrepreneur Sonia Mbele recently suffered an injury at her home

The star shared that she slipped and fell down stairs, breaking her leg and hurting her toe

The former Generations actress also mentioned that she was forced to close her office early cause she could not walk

Sonia Mbele broke her leg. Image: @theesonia

Source: Instagram

Former Generations actress Sonia Mbele has had the most dramatic year so far. From being involved in tax woes and all the drama you can think of, now the star closes off the year with a bad injury that forced her to close office earlier than expected.

Sonia falls down the stairs and breaks her leg

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg executive producer recently confirmed that she has an autoimmune disease that she caught some months ago and that she had to make some lifestyle changes after an accident in her home recently.

The star suffered an injury at her home when she slipped and fell down the stairs, hurting her toe and breaking her leg in the process. According to ZiMoja, Mbele shared with the publication that she was forced to close her office due to the injury.

She said:

"I am still in pain, but I will be fine. I am home for the rest of the year. I had to quit alcohol, and I now have to go for drips to make sure I have enough iron."

A source close to Sonia also told the publication that the producer has had one of the most dramatic years ever, and she is emotionally drained emotionally.

Sonia gets attacked at Saints restaurant

Not so long ago, the producer and actress was attacked at an upmarket restaurant in Sandton called Saints, where an unknown man snatched Sonia's wig and hit her back with it.

Sonia was humiliated in front of her friends and colleagues by this couple. She was allegedly chased from the table where she was supposed to sit.

Sonia Mbele's video sparks BBL rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele had a BBL in her mid-40s. The former Generations star has raised her fans' eyebrows.

Actress Sonia Mbele has made headlines once again. The star, who was recently involved in tax evasion, has raised suspicions on social media of her having done a BBL while she claimed that she has a specific health condition.

