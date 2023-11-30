A group of Americans were surprised by the beauty and modernity of a property development in South Africa

The development, located in Pretoria, features stunning apartments, an artificial water park, and other amenities

The Americans were so impressed with the development that they asked their friends where they would think it was located if they didn't know any better

A video showed American tourists reacting to a modern property in SA. Image: @mdu1050_sa

The beauty of a modern property development took a group of Americans visiting Mzansi aback.

Americans stunned by South Africa

A TikTok video by @mdu1050_sa shows an American man marvelling at the area's beauty, which boasts stunning apartments and an artificial water park.

The man can be heard saying he could not believe he was in South Africa and asked his friends where they would say such a stunning property development would be if they didn't know any better. The friends each named areas in America.

The area has been identified as The Blyde Riverwalk Estate in Pretoria, offers accommodation in Pretoria with a pristine lagoon for swimmers and water-sport enthusiasts alike, and with a secure Beach, Cinema, Games room, Gym, Restaurant, Bar, Boardroom & Health Spa

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the video

While some netizens reacted to the video with banter mocking the expectations of Mzansi being an unmodernised country, others mentioned other beautiful and modern areas in South Africa.

kazi.net commented:

"If there are no lions roaming the streets it is not South Africa."

☆ commented:

"The Blyde Pretoria South Africa ❤❤❤."

crystal commented:

"We also have Florida here go check it out."

iq6ox replied:

"They haven't seen anything yet."

Bazza.026 Barry Craig said:

"Come to Durbs guys you will be blown away at Hillcrest, Umghlanga, etc etc."

Red Boss responded:

"The part of Tembisa people don't talk about."

Nandi said:

"No that’s not SA, we live on trees and bushes. What’s this man talking about ."

Scanlan said:

"This literally looks like a Texas apartment. People know SA is nice."

T. Chica Herron responded:

"This place looks like Munyaka in Waterfall Gauteng."

Thapelo Banda wrote:

"Wait until they see Cape Town."

