Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's hilarious video dancing in his boxers in front of his in-laws has South Africa in stitches

The rugby player let loose with his wife Rachel Kolisi while the rest of his family prepared a meal in the kitchen

The wholesome clip sparked a debate on social media about how liberated white families are compared to black families

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's dance video stole hearts on social media. Image: @siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi has lit up social media with a funny video of him dancing in his boxers in front of his mlungu in-laws.

Siya and Rachel's dance-off

Joined by his wife, Rachel Kolisi, the rugby star showcased his dance moves while the family busied themselves in the kitchen.

Mzansi discuss cultural differences

The wholesome video posted by X user @Am_Blujay stirred a lively debate on social media about cultural differences between white and black families.

Netizens shared observations, and some playfully justified Siya's carefree antics in front of his elders. They argued that it was fair game because the rugby player is the breadwinner.

Siya Kolisi wins Mzansi's heart

It's clear that Siya continues to win the hearts of the nation both on and off the rugby field.

@CherzaKekana said:

"Black people will make umkhwenyana to wear a jacket in this heat."

@miss_fine_wine stated:

"When you’re the breadwinner, you get away with anything"

@nata_ngwe commented:

"As a brother, you have a duty to hate your sister's husband for no reason."

@iamRTI added:

"That white brother in a bucket hat killing me."

@_officialMoss posted:

"He looks like a vibe in real shem. "

@RichBlackWidow suggested:

"Maybe we first we need to teach our makoti some proper dance moves right away."

@Vicmwenya said:

"And black in-law calling it too much display. They hate to see love around them my people."

‘Sister Bethina’ hitmaker praises Siya Kolisi

In another article, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi had Mgarimbe in mind when he sang his hit song, Sister Bethina, in France.

Not only that, the Springboks captain taught his French teammates at Racing 92 some of the lyrics and bonded over the unofficial South African national anthem.

