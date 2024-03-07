Americans have reignited the debate about the Mzansi's pop amapiano star Tyla on social media

A netizen shared pictures of Tyla and singer Latto comparing the two artists on who is black and who isn't

Many social media users slammed the Twitter (X) user for bringing up this debate yet again

The debate about Tyla's race resurfaced on social media again. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Pop amapiano star Tyla made headlines once again regarding her racial identity. this was after she left a bitter taste in Americans' mouths after she denied being black late last year.

Tyla's racial debate resurfaces online

Once again, Tyla becomes the talk of town regarding her race. Last year, the Water hitmaker made it clear that she doesn't identify as black but as coloured.

Recently, a Twitter (X) @breathinjennies posted a picture of Tyla and musician Latto, compared the two, and shared that she wonders who would identify as black.

She wrote:

"You’ll never guess which one americans genuinely think is black."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the debate

Shortly after the debate resurfaced, many social media users came gun blazing, defending Tyla and Latto. See some of the reactions below:

@namusbby7 wrote:

"It’s 2024 and we’re still having this conversation like I need y’all to either open a textbook or leave tyla tf alone."

@katlego_tefu said:

"Why did you set Tyla up like this."

@gowonsharem questioned:

"Can y’all just think outside of your home country for once?"

@SanityHaven1 responded:

"Non of them are black. I need Black Americans to lose their entitlement of claiming biracial people. If your DNA has White in it, You're definitely Mixed and that's just a fact. Simple as that."

@MphoMoalamedi commented:

"I need all to leave TYLA and her race alone."

@Kiiara_yeontan mentioned:

"It's 2024 and we're still going on about this?? What happened to using Google for these things you don't know or better yet just leave Tyla alone?!?!"

@callmepatrisha_ asked:

"This again? Are you kidding me? We are debating Tyla's race again?"

@shyleenjnr_ replied:

"It’s 2024 and yall need to wrap up this conversation."

Netizens concerned As Drake follows Tyla on Instagram

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla, the 22-year-old star from Mzansi, grabbed most of the international artists' attention, and her recent followers on Instagram got Mzansi talking.

It seems like Drake has a thing for South African huns. The rapper was trending again as he recently followed our young star, Tyla, on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News