Lights Out: SA Minister Lindiwe Zulu Gets Hit With Loadshedding During Interview

- Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu got hit with loadshedding during one very important interview with the SABC

- The embarrassing incident resulted in a few hilarious reactions from host and minister alike, which certainly had Mzansi in stitches

-Locals took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the ironic situation

Mzansi's Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu was caught in quite the pickle this week when she got caught in loadshedding during one very important interview.

The Minister was speaking during an interview with the SABC, but it's definitely not her policy adjustments that have SA talking.

In the hilarious clip that has since gone viral, Zulu speaks profoundly on issues regarding workers salaries. Before she can finish her thought, the lights go out and she humorously exclaims:

"Oh, no"

Social media reactions

The irony of the embarrassing situation was not lost on local social media users. Many remarked that even government officials are not safe from the nuisance that is loadshedding.

Still, others felt the entire incident was staged.

Check out some of their comments below:

@leloe_m said:

"I bet she switched off the main switch deliberately because she didn’t want to answer the tough questions"

@Lobeko_Thato said:

"Oh no, oh no, ohhhhh nooo oh nooo"

@oscar_blaauw said:

"Let's all agree Eskom got bad timing for us all just when you want to do something important thenNew moon with face ohh no!"

@ronsta101 said:

"As she was about to lie, the lord said hold on!!"

@Thunder40155147 said:

"I feel this is staged to give us the illusion that they too suffer from this loadshedding"

@ZandiileL said:

"The news anchor is professional shame I was gonna laugh yoh"

More silly moments caught on live TV

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi social media users are losing their minds for a hilarious clip of one cheeky news broadcaster who corrected her colleague while live on air.

During a live broadcast Jessica the sports anchor, corrected her colleague Elmarie Kapunda live on air, not realising that they are in fact, live.

The awkward TV moment

In the short viral clip, Elmarie attempts to have a little friendly banter with her college before the scheduled segment. But, Jessica is definitely not having it.

“No, we are not going to do that! You’re just going to greet me and say: Take it away.” she passionatley exclaims

An awkward pause follows before Elmarie informs her colleague that they're live. Another awkward pause ensues before the technical director mercifully cuts to commercial.

Social media reactions

Many are asking how on earth Jessica could forget that they are on air.Check out some of the comments below:

@nashnalisa said:

"At the end of it all, we just laugh it off."

@poshtasty said:

"That Jessica we are live*** simple means, I even warned her.."

@vlonerossi said:

"Bruh my country is a joke"

@Mapindo3 said:

"If you did group presentations in high school or university you will understand Jessica’s anger"

