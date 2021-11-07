Salt Bae’s Restaurant Sells R30k Steak Cooked by Chef Paid Only R240

The celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, affectionately known as Salt Bae, has been dragged for offering a chef a paltry salary

His restaurant Nusr Et offers a steak on its menu for a whopping R30 000 but only wants to pay a chef R240 an hour

This is not the first time he has been in the news for how he pays his employees at his restaurants

Nusret Gokce is better known as Salt Bae after he went viral on social media with a video of him extravagantly sprinkling salt on a piece of steak.

He opened a series of restaurants all over the world, his London restaurant, Nusr Et, made the headlines when it was reported that it sold a huge tomahawk steak for a whopping R30 000 ($1 975).

Nusret Gokce's restaurant Nusr Et sells steak for R30k and i looking for a chef. Photo credit: @nusr_et

However, the restaurant is back in the news after an advert it posted for a chef revealed that despite the high prices, they were expecting staff to work for low wages.

The restaurant advertised a position for a chef and the hourly wage was set between $16 to $18 (R240 to R270).

This caused widespread outcry due to the exorbitantly high prices compared to the relatively low wages.

The New York Post reported that the restaurant has been frequented by quite a few celebrities.

In the past, Gokce has been criticised for how he treats his staff, five grill men sued him for not paying them overtime despite the fact that they worked 70 hours a week and were expected to perform jobs outside of their roles.

The jobs included taking out the rubbish, cleaning dishes, cleaning the kitchen and toilets.

