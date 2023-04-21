A recent University of Zululand graduate is trending for her flawless dance moves

The university goes all out and has its cheerleaders performing choreographed dance moves to entertain the crowd

The day is filled with celebrations, and graduates are applauded for completing their degree

University of Zululand graduate trends for dance moves. Images @okaxhokok00/nkosingiphilesiya0/TikTok

A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal known as @okaxhoko00 on TikTok has gone viral for her dance moves. The video was uploaded on the social media platform by @nkosingiphilesiya0 and shows how the crowd goes wild when she dances with the University of Zululand cheerleaders in celebration of becoming a graduate.

University of Zululand was praised for making graduates feel special

The post has gained over 300K views and over 28K likes in a day. South Africans were gushing over the celebratory spirit at the University of Zululand, which went all out for their students on their big day.

Watch the beautiful celebration below:

Peeps applaud young woman's epic dance moves

People across the country were amazed by the vibes of the events planned at the University of Zululand. In the comments, peeps said they did not care about the danger at the university and wanted to go there because of the hyped-up lifestyle.

Here are the comments:

@NoxoloMfeka said:

"Why isn't this trending?"

@SinemivuyoMpulu commented:

"All graduations should be like this."

NtombiZamagutshwa said:

"Congratulations to all of them. They made it under those conditions. Gangsters are violating their rights. Soldiers must be deployed there."

Zamza commented:

"Slay queen graduate."

@ndieh said:

"Zululand has that vibe."

