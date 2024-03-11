Moshe Ndiki posted a video of him meeting his twin sons for the first time at the hospital

Oh, the joys of fatherhood. Moshe Ndiki recently gushed over his twin sons in a cute Instagram video.

Moshe gushes over sons

Actor Moshe Ndiki recently gushes over his two bouncing baby boys, Thalanda Alexander Moshe Ndiki and Ntaba Lehlohonolo Siyolo Ndiki.

The comedian took to Instagram and shared a video clip of him meeting his bundle of joys at the hospital.

Judging by the video, it seems as though it was the first time he met Alex and Siyolo as they appear as new born babies.

Moshe celebrates birthday with video of twin sons

Moshe was celebrating his birthday but instead posted a video of his sons. The 32-year-old wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. EST 92’ - 9 March. God thank you for all that you do for me , thank you for the priceless gifts you bestow unto me, these are my greatest blessings , as I turn a year older, I want to say to my self.

"I’m so proud of you, your strides and heart. You work hard and deserve all the happiness life has to offer, PS: Don’t be too hard on yourself, everything is coming together and will be in its place."

Mzansi gushes over Moshe and his twins

Showing love to Moshe and his twins, netizens had this to say.

ayandathabethe_:

"I wonder what you were saying to them!! Happiest birthday to you kind soul. Most funny. Genuine and all around amazing human being. May God keep blessing you."

dineomoeketsi':

"Happy birthday sthandwa. May God continue to meet you at your every request. Umhle, uyadeserva! May your two blessings grow healthier and stronger as an added bonus birthday prezzie."

thembisamdoda:

"I love and adore jou plik plak. Your gorgeous. Your moerens."

nandi_madida:

"Happy birthday fellow piscean! This is so beautiful. May God continue to bless you abundantly."

Moshe shares video doing sons' laundry

In a previous report from Briefly News, doting father Moshe Ndiki posted a cute video of him doing his children's laundry.

Netizens showed love to Moshe, and some noted how happy he was judging by his content on social media.

