A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing how she spotted Nescafe Gold coffee retailing for R18,99

She shared her surprise upon receiving the bottle of coffee, thinking she'd get a sachet

The video went viral as others noticed the deal and rushed to order the coffee before Checkers fixed the app error

A Mzansi woman was on the receiving end of an error on the Checkers 60Sixty app and scored big!

Woman buys Nescafe for under R20

A TikTok video by Zee (@piecesofzee) shows her scrolling through the app and discovering that 200g Nescafe Gold Instant Espresso Coffee retailing for a meagre R18,99.

She also featured an image of the bottle of coffee after receiving her grocery order.

Commenting on her disbelief at how cheap the usually expensive coffee was, Zee said:

"I thought this was a mistake and possibly a sachet. It was not. It was a full-sized coffee."

SA in awe of Nescafe pricing error

The video garnered many views and comments online from netizens who were shocked by the price of the good-quality coffee.

Some people shared that they also noticed the low price and quickly ordered the coffee on the Checkers app before the error was resolved.

Corlia Janse van Vuu did not hesitate to place her order:

"I bought five bottles, yesterday and they delivered, defore they caught on... Feels like I won the lotto ."

Kelly was late to the cheap coffee party:

"On my a, they are sold out, so clearly, people took advantage of the error ."

Zirconian Fairy checked her app and shared:

"On min, it's R189.99 so must've been corrected ."

Alicia Money Minds commented:

"It was definitely a mistake I checked now, and it's R139.99."

Zané zay recalled a similar pricing error:

"They once marked theNature'ss Valley granola bars for R1 per box I won't lie I bought 100+ boxes (split into a few orders) and then gave them away to my staff/child's school for snack time."

Zee commented:

"I also order, but it was cancelled and money credited to my wallet Clearly, an error seems like they missed the nine because this morning all Nescafe was R189.99. was worth the try though ."

South Africans doubt crazy low price of Jacobs coffee

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi netizens were left sceptical after seeing a video showing Jacobs Kronung coffee retailing for R40 at a shop called AAA Distribution.

The footage shared by the distribution outlet shows a large package of 47,5g bottles of the 100% freeze-dried mild instant coffee selling for the ridiculously low price of R40. The same size bottle of coffee usually retails for around R 54,95 at local retailers.

