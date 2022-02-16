The African Christian Democratic Party's leader, Kenneth Meshoe, believes that employers should not mandate Covid-19 vaccines

However, if employees are forced to be vaccinated, and they experience negative side-effects, they must claim compensation from the state and company

South Africans were divided on the issue, with some agreeing with Meshoe and others feeling that taxpayers should not have to pay the State's compensation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Kenneth Meshoe, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader, posted on social media that employees who are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 must report if they experience adverse effects from the jab.

He said this during his turn at the State of the Nation Address debate in Cape Town's City Hall. The ACDP leader referred to previous statements made by President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he promised that nobody would be forced to get vaccinated. Yet, some workplaces are implementing Covid-19 vaccine mandates for employees.

Meshoe said that employees who fall in this category must not only report the adverse effects to their employers but also to the State, which should provide compensation to those affected.

The ACDP's Kenneth Meshoe wants the state to compensate employees who experienced negative effects from mandatory Covid-19 vaccines. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ACDP's stance on Covid-19 vaccine mandates

The ACDP believes that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine should remain a personal choice and should not become mandatory, as this removes an individual's agency, SABC News reports. Therefore they believe that when people are forced to be vaccinated and experience negative side effects, they should be compensated.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"The ACDP believes that all employees who suffer adverse effects as a result of the jab at work be compensated by both the state and the company they work for.

Former employees such as Zakhele Goqo who was a paramedic in Newcastle and Soreka Oosthuizen are amongst such people and need urgent assistance with their medical expenses," Meshoe said.

Reactions to remarks by the ACDP

@MattPietersen said:

"If mandated by business, then yes I agree. You cannot force someone to take something and then not take responsibility for the effects."

@thebaklav asked:

"And you/your kids are not vaccinated against polio, smallpox, measles and other dread diseases?"

@AdiSnyman believes:

"Definitely. If they make it mandatory, then they must compensate."

@SimonTemplar008 remarked:

"Just the company. Taxpayers cannot be made to foot the bill here!"

@TshehlaMathope shared:

"They don't want to take responsibility these people they know vaccine has adverse side effects to some and kill others but they deny it's their vaccine."

DA calls for halt of Gov's mandate plans, says vaccination should be voluntary

In other news about vaccine mandates, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) has issued an official statement declaring their opposition to the government's proposed Covid-19 vaccine mandate because the party believes that vaccination is a personal choice.

In their statement, the DA expresses its support for vaccination and says the government should instead encourage South Africans to receive the vaccine independently rather than institute vaccine mandates.

"The social risk that the policy of vaccine mandates would seek to address is relieving excessive pressure on hospitals due to Covid-19. Yet there is no significant pressure on hospitals due to Covid-19 at present," the DA wrote in their statement.

Source: Briefly News