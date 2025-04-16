Jacquin Appollis, one of the accused on trial for Joslin Smith's disappearance, struggled on the stand

A trial-within-a-trial is currently underway to determine whether Appollis and co-accused Steveno Van Rhyn's confessions were coerced

Appollis struggled to keep his story straight and admitted that he lied during his testimony

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — Jacquin "Boeta" Appollis, one of the accused on trial for Joslin Smith's disappearance, admitted on 15 April 2025 that he lied.

What did Appollis say?

Appollis was testifying at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape, where the Western Cape High Court held a sitting. Appollis, his associate Steveno Van Rhyn and Kelly Smith have been charged with human trafficking and kidnapping. Joslin Smith went missing in February 2024 and the trio were arrested a month later.

Appollis' lies

Appollis and Van Rhyn claimed that they were tortured into making confessions, and a trial-within-a-trial commenced to determine whether their allegations were true. Appollis' testimony has been under the microscope as he struggled to provide a logical sequence of events. Appollis admitted that he lied to the court, made up stories or can't remember details.

He claimed that the police told him to implicate Kelly Smith and Makalima, an unknown person allegedly involved in the case. However, he failed to instruct his council to question the police on these allegations.

Appollis also said Kelly told him that she was tired of being pressurised by Joslin's father to give her back to the woman who was raising her. This turned out to be a lie. Appollis also admitted that he lied about leaving Joslin at Makalima's house with four other children. He said he lied to make it more believable.

