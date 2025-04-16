Iconic action star Jean-Claude van Damme is facing serious criminal charges after he allegedly accepted five female trafficking victims as a gift

The 64-year-old Belgian was accused of the crime at the start of April 2025, and he has denied the allegations as the investigation continues

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were shocked by the allegations, while some said it would damage his reputation

Legendary action star Jean-Claude van Damme has denied allegations that he was involved in a human trafficking incident at the start of April 2025.

According to reports, the iconic Belgian star accepted five Romanian women as a 'sexual gift' despite knowing they were victims of human trafficking.

Jean-Claude van Damme has denied claims of being involved in human trafficking. Image: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images and Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Source: Getty Images

The 64-year-old became a household name across the world after starring in movies such as Kickboxer, Hard Target and Universal Soldier, but is now facing serious criminal charges.

Jean-Claude van Damme denies human trafficking accusations

Van Damme was accused of the crime in the tweet below:

According to People, Van Damme’s agent Patrick Goavec released a statement claiming the Belgian’s innocence in the matter.

“The reported facts are both grotesque and non-existent. Mr Van Damme does not wish to comment or fuel this rumour, which is as absurd as it is unfounded.”

Van Damme, known as the ‘Muscles from Brussels’ is still one of the most recognised movie stars of all time and has a large fanbase who are supporting him through the accusations

Van Damme showed he still has his skills in the video below:

Human trafficking cases rock South Africa

While Van Damme faces allegations, the issue of human trafficking has affected South Africa in several cases, such as the landmark closing of two brothels in June 2024.

In addition, a German man accused of trafficking women through a dating app was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

Following the previous incidents, headlines were made across Mzansi after Ethiopian and Somali women escaped a house in Joburg, where they were allegedly held against their will.

Belgian movie star Jean-Claude van Damme is accused of accepting five Romanian females as a 'gift'. Image: Don Arnold/WireImage.

Source: Getty Images

Fans defend Jean-Claude van Damme

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they do not believe the story, as they believe the actor is being unfairly accused.

Portia Tulini does not believe the story:

“I hope it's not true.”

Washeelah Jacobs is shocked:

“Oh my goodness.”

Hsai Martins said Van Damme’s image has been damaged:

“Unfortunately for him, once a guy is smeared with these types of allegations, they don't scrub off easily. The ‘stink’ lingers all over him for the longest time.”

Chii Cha predicted the worst:

“That's how it ends.”

Kirby Little defended the actor:

“More lies. Sad and pathetic. Forever standing with JCVD !!!! .”

