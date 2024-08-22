Chatter surrounds EFF Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's future at the party after recent developments

An X post from Ndlozi on Wednesday, 21 August, increased the rumblings, courtesy of speculative online sleuthing

South African headed to the comments section of the staunch fighter's mentions, with supporters calling for his stay

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi posted a cryptic photo on social media, sparking further exit rumours. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Mzansi online sleuths think they have cracked a cryptic social media post from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

This is amid rife speculation of the EFF senior member's possible exit, trailing recently departed party founding member Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu.

Ndlozi's cryptic post boosts exit chatter

Shivambu announced on Thursday, 15 August, that his time with the Red Berets had ended after he decided against renewing his membership.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Instead, he said he was joining Jacob Zuma's newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party.

At the media briefing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, the EFF's firebrand leader Julius Malema confirmed receiving and accepting Shivambu's resignation.

The explosive developments of the past week have since sparked chatter about the possibility of a Ndlozi exit.

The staunch fighter's captionless X post on Wednesday did little to quieten the rumblings.

He shared a photo of himself looking poker-faced as he sat in an EFF T-shirt, holding a mic to his mouth.

Online sleuths interpreted it as a subliminal message pointing to an impending announcement, possibly of his departure.

He had supposedly tendered his resignation earlier in an unverified letter circulated online. However, there has been no official announcement from Ndlozi or the EFF, which quashed the letter's authenticity.

SA looks on in anticipation

Ndlozi's post attracted over 1.5 million views, garnering 23000 likes, 3600 reposts and over 2000 replies.

Briefly News looks at the energised responses.

@Nwabe2 wrote:

"Oh, my leader. So happy now. Don't leave us, please."

@umtapi said:

"Family comes first. Protect your family, baba."

@iamRTI joked:

"Blink twice so we know you are safe."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News